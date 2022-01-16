Your last chance for the early bird rate for Spring Conference

Spring Conference takes place online between 11 and 13 March. Tomorrow is the last date you can register at the early bird rate of £40. Don’t miss your chance to take part and save yourself some money – make sure you register here.

There’s also an in-person companion event f run by ALDC, which is taking place in York on 12 and 13 March and you can register for that here.

The agenda has not been published yet. Federal Conference Committee met yesterday to choose which motions will be debated and we should have those details within the next few days.

I have enjoyed the online conferences so far. It will never be as exuberant, joyful and adrenaline filled as the real thing, but we have had some great debates, for example on preventing violence against women and girls back in Autumn.

I am aching to see all my Lib Dem family at a proper Conference, but given my Covid caution, there’s no way I’d travel at the moment. The Scottish Party has already had to postpone its planned in-person event from February till the Autumn because of Omicron. I have, however, in a fit of insane and irrational optimism, booked a hotel room in Brighton for Autumn Federal Conference from 17-20 September. It is cancellable up to 3 days before, but I hope that I can at least go there even if I limit what I would normally do.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings