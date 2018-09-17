What’s on at Conference today? The debates and speeches

On Lib Dem Voice: Reportage | Live Twitter Stream | Contribute
On the official party website: Conference home
Europe, housing, the economy, land tax and sustainable development are on the policy agenda today.
Anti Brexit campaigner Gina Miller, not even a party member, will be giving a keynote speech. She’s had some attention as a future leader of the party despite not being a member so her remarks are bound to spark media interest.
The other keynote speaker is Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds.
And there will, of course, be the debate on membership subscriptions which, with a big increase in the Federal Levy, may actually prove more controversial than usual.
09.00–10.00 Policy motion: An Affordable, Secure Home for All
10.00–11.00 Policy motion: Europe
11.00–11.20 Speech: Gina Miller
11.20–14.10 Lunch
14.10–14.55 Policy motion: Taxing Land, Not Investment
14.55–15.15: Speech: Jane Dodds
15.15–16.35 Policy motion: Good jobs, better businesses, stronger communities: Proposals for a new economy that really works for everyone
16.35–17.30 Policy motion: Plastic Pollution and UN Sustainable Development Goals
17.30–18.00 Business motion: Membership Subscriptions and Federal Levy