What's on at Conference today? The debates and speeches

By | Mon 17th September 2018 - 6:55 am
Europe, housing, the economy, land tax and sustainable development are on the policy agenda today.

Anti Brexit campaigner Gina Miller, not even a party member, will be giving a keynote speech. She’s had some attention as a future leader of the party despite not being a member so her remarks are bound to spark media interest.

The other keynote speaker is Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds.

And there will, of course, be the debate on membership subscriptions which, with a big increase in the Federal Levy, may actually prove more controversial than usual.

09.00–10.00 Policy motion: An Affordable, Secure Home for All

10.00–11.00 Policy motion: Europe

11.00–11.20 Speech: Gina Miller

11.20–14.10 Lunch

14.10–14.55  Policy motion: Taxing Land, Not Investment

14.55–15.15: Speech: Jane Dodds

15.15–16.35 Policy motion: Good jobs, better businesses, stronger communities: Proposals for a new economy that really works for everyone

16.35–17.30  Policy motion: Plastic Pollution and UN Sustainable Development Goals

17.30–18.00 Business motion: Membership Subscriptions and Federal Levy

