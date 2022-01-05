Caron Lindsay

What’s on in our Parliaments this week?

By | Wed 5th January 2022 - 7:30 am

This week it is only Westminster that is back in business after the Christmas holidays. Holyrood and the Senedd don’t return till next week.

You do have to wonder why they bothered dragging MPs back to London for just two days of business when Covid case levels are so high.

Today

However, the exciting thing for Liberal Democrats is that Helen Morgan, our new MP for North Shropshire, will be taking her seat in the Commons, and that will be a joy to behold. She’ll be sworn in at the start of the day’s business at 11:30 am.

Boris Johnson then faces his first PMQs of 2022 at noon and can expect to be quizzed on the growing crisis in the NHS and in schools.

Pensions legislation then takes up the afternoon until an adjournment debate on the award of public contracts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Westminster Hall debates will take place on issues regarding new build homes, historical allegations of sexual abuse and the justice system, deforestation in the Amazon, housing in Sittingbourne and Sheppey and immigration requirements for non UK national members of the armed forces.

Peers will be debating a framework agreement between the British and Ukrainian governments for the development of the Ukrainian navy.

Tomorrow

On Thursday, MPs question Nadine Dorries and her team at the Department of Cultural, Media and Sport and the Attorney General before hearing a business statement from Jacob Rees-Mogg and a backbench business debate on Russia’s grand strategy. The adjournment debate will be on anti semitism at Bristol University.

Tim Farron has a Westminster Hall debate on the impact of second homes and holiday lets in rural communities. There is another debate on the as yet not very existent Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme.

The Lords debates the plight of refugees, the effect of rising energy costs on people with low incomes and the increasing amount of power-grabbing legislation which grants delegated powers.

 

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Elijah Granet
    @Richard Church (2/2) Let me give a concrete mathematical example. You bring up the comparison in proportionality to STV. As you know (and as I suspect every c...
  • Elijah Granet
    @Richard Church. (1/2) Forgive me—I seemed to have overlooked your earlier comment. I must respectfully disagree with you on a few points. You are correct t...
  • Matt (Bristol)
    I'm not currently a member of the party, but I have been and am irresistibly drawn like a moth to the flame of these discussions. I agree with the propositio...
  • Elijah Granet
    @James Fowler You're right that there have been many missed opportunities (and I agree the Jenkins Commission was perhaps the closest we might have been had New...
  • James Fowler
    @Elijah Granet. Fair points, and thank you for responding. Regarding the failed referendum, I think the overwhelming problem was the timing. AV would have cruis...