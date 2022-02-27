What’s on in our Parliaments this week?

For the first time in a few weeks. Westminster, Holyrood and the Senedd are sitting. The rapidly changing situation in Ukraine is bound to dominate things. We can expect Lib Dems to call for the UK to take in more people fleeing the fighting and for stronger sanctions on Russia.

Westminster

The Commons week kicks off with questions to the Home Office ministerial team. If Kevin Foster is still a minister, he can expect a torrid time over his disgraceful suggestion that Ukrainians, while fleeing Russian troops can jump on Google, find themselves a job fruit picking here and come over for six months, leaving their family behind.

Later in the day, Lib Dem MPs will put up a robust opposition to the final stages of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

This week, there will be an opposition day on Wednesday and a general debate on Welsh affairs on Thursday, fitting in the week of St David’s Day.

In the Lords, our Kate Parminter has a question on ensuring that eating disorders are taught in medical schools on Tuesday as Eating Disorders Awareness Week gets under way and Shas Sheehan has one on the implications of global warning for the UK on Thursday.

Don Foster has a debate on Tuesday on the link between gambling related advertising and gambling related harm.

You can see the full timetable here.

Holyrood

Holyrood’s week kicks off with a statement on Scotland’s Climate Assembly and a Government debate on the mental health and wellbeing of our veterans in each community.

On Wednesday it’s all about the internal market, local government finance and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Thursday sees First Minister’s Questions followed by a ministerial statement on the long awaited gender recognition reform bill and a debate on the value of public service broadcasting to Scotland. This will be interesting as both the SNP and Conservatives have had run-ins with the BBC over the past few years.

The timetable is here.

Senedd

In the Senedd this week, I expect we will see Jane Dodds in action on Tuesday as the chamber discusses mental health and wellbeing and the Children and Young People’s Action Plan from the Social Services Minister. There is also a statement on period dignity.

On Wednesday, there’s a Conservative debate on making St David’s Day a bank holiday and a Plaid Cymru debate on eating disorders.

You can see the full timetable here.