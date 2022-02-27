The Voice

Lib Dems stand in solidarity with Ukraine and call for UK to do more for refugees

By | Sun 27th February 2022 - 6:18 pm

The Russian Consulate in Edinburgh, like many places around the UK,  has seen peaceful demonstrations every day since the Russians invaded Ukraine.

Today was the biggest so far, with Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and Christine Jardine MP.

Yesterday, Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper attended a similar event in St Albans

In Oxford, a colleague read a statement from Layla Moran:

The party is pushing the Government to do more for refugees. Many readers will be appalled by Immigration Minister Kevin Foster’s now deleted tweet in which he suggested that those fleeing for their lives might like to come and pick fruit here.

Lib Dem Peer Paul Scriven slammed Foster’s comments.

Our editor described the practicalities of the situation:

Lib Dem Home Affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael described Foster’s comments as “completely wrong” and said that the UK should put in place a “simple, fast” scheme to resettle refugees here.

Ukrainians are queuing for miles to escape Putin’s war machine. For the Home Office to tell them to apply for visas as if they are looking for work or going on a gap year is completely wrong.

We should stand with all Ukrainians, not only those prepared to pick kale and cabbage.

The UK must help lead a coordinated humanitarian response, including a simple, fast scheme to resettle Ukrainian refugees in the UK.

Our country has a proud history of providing sanctuary to those fleeing war and persecution. We must not turn our backs on Ukrainians in their hour of need.

If ever there was a time to get people here and sort out the paperwork later, this is it.

Read more by or more about , , , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Martin
    Laurence Cox: You are arguing for no representation without taxation - think about it. In reality, UK citizens abroad are very often subject to UK tax. ...
  • Jason Connor
    Yes but how can I find out who the Lib Dem candidates are in my own ward? Is there a central list of candidates for the May 2022 council elections?...
  • Mick Taylor
    It is ALWAYS possible to find candidates. You have to know how to do it. The problem is that when people want a candidate they pick up the phone or turn to soci...
  • expats
    Ref Ukrainian refugees; what is the current situation? Patel says, 'No!' Truss says, 'Soon' Kevin Foster says, "Come, but promise to pick cabbages" Johnso...
  • Jason Connor
    How can I find out if Lib Dem candidates are standing for council in my own ward? Is there a website which lists all the Lib Dem candidates?...