Lib Dems stand in solidarity with Ukraine and call for UK to do more for refugees

The Russian Consulate in Edinburgh, like many places around the UK, has seen peaceful demonstrations every day since the Russians invaded Ukraine.

Today was the biggest so far, with Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and Christine Jardine MP.

The #Russian consulate in Edinburgh at noon where hundreds turned out on the 4th day in a row to show solidarity with our twin city #Kyiv and the people of #Ukraine in this darkest of hours: pic.twitter.com/gDd42KupSy — Christine Jardine (@cajardineMP) February 27, 2022

Back at the Russian Consulate. Even bigger crowd, loads of children (including ours.) honoured to speak again. Слава Україні! Героям слава!#SupportUkraine #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/OLrpd6BWJ0 — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶🇺🇦 (@agcolehamilton) February 27, 2022

Yesterday, Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper attended a similar event in St Albans

Last night @libdemdaisy was joined by St Albans residents who gathered to show support for Ukraine. Some of our Ukrainian residents spoke about their love of their country and their concern for relatives at home.#StAlbans #StandWithUkriane pic.twitter.com/qaeN6fBeeT — Cllr Liz Needham 💙🔶🇺🇦 (@lizneedhamSTAR) February 26, 2022

In Oxford, a colleague read a statement from Layla Moran:

Thanks to @andyg2439 for reading my statement out loud to what looks like a huge crown. #OxfordStandsWithUkraine 🇺🇦 https://t.co/4HgOpwEf9U — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) February 27, 2022

The party is pushing the Government to do more for refugees. Many readers will be appalled by Immigration Minister Kevin Foster’s now deleted tweet in which he suggested that those fleeing for their lives might like to come and pick fruit here.

Lib Dem Peer Paul Scriven slammed Foster’s comments.

Hey @kevin_j_foster would you like to explain why forcing those Ukrainians who are fleeing Putins bombs to pick British strawberries and potatoes is a pre requisite for us giving them humanitarian shelter, safety and security. You are a disgrace to the values of this Nation pic.twitter.com/vQ3mlzLJcZ — Paul Scriven🔶️🇺🇦 (@Paulscriven) February 27, 2022

Our editor described the practicalities of the situation:

Details of the seasonal worker visa worker programme here. https://t.co/lhKuU2VYWX – basically people would have to find a sponsor, pay the fee and wait a few weeks. I mean where do they go at the end of the 6 months and what about their families? Heartless & callous suggestion. — Caron Lindsay 🔶 (@caronmlindsay) February 27, 2022

Lib Dem Home Affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael described Foster’s comments as “completely wrong” and said that the UK should put in place a “simple, fast” scheme to resettle refugees here.

Ukrainians are queuing for miles to escape Putin’s war machine. For the Home Office to tell them to apply for visas as if they are looking for work or going on a gap year is completely wrong. We should stand with all Ukrainians, not only those prepared to pick kale and cabbage. The UK must help lead a coordinated humanitarian response, including a simple, fast scheme to resettle Ukrainian refugees in the UK. Our country has a proud history of providing sanctuary to those fleeing war and persecution. We must not turn our backs on Ukrainians in their hour of need.

If ever there was a time to get people here and sort out the paperwork later, this is it.