When politics is personal

I have been a contributor to Liberal Democrat Voice for so long,a reader for longer,that some have asked me why I do not write articles for it. As a contributor to one or two other sites,and someone who also, amongst other things does write professionally,and increasingly has had my head down more than once upon a time,this site has seemed to be a part of my political, rather than creative world.As I am based in an area,Nottingham,and from one,London,where getting elected for this party is no easy or even very feasible thing,politics is for me the world of the amateur of professional standard,my degree was in history and politics and as with many in our party,my interests are in both,but not my financial interests! But amateur means motivated by love for something,when referring to the reason for doing something,rather than the ability at something.I love the world of politics even if a part of me loathes it too!

That is not something I could say of this site.While it can drive me potty at times,I do believe it to be the best political site in Britain,the efforts of it’s editors considerable,especially considering they are, as with that word again, amateurs in not getting paid, though of such obvious professional standard as writers as well as editors.I play a part in something , in which I am delighted to do so.

But my despair at certain things today,and at times I would call it this, in our society or our party, in my sphere or profession,encourages me to do one of two things.Either say, and do less, of that which has been my answer to that frustration, politics,or, say and do, more.Often,my solution,like many of my views,is between two extremes and I have chosen to do neither, but find a strong middle way.I am coming to the conclusion that although my Italian and Irish part lineage, and theatrical and artistic temperament,might lead me to rely on that steadier influence that comes from my English side, and go for the reasonable and the moderate, that I have to say and do more.I have something to say and I have got something to do and I am going to say and do it.

I want to explore the areas of concern I have,and so many of us share.Yet I want to make it personal enough to reveal the level of feeling, and political enough to reflect the force of ideas.One of my greatest inspirations was Sir Peter Ustinov. A humorist,actor,humanitarian ambassador,author of twenty plays, director of films and a lifelong Liberal, and Liberal Party and Liberal Democrat voter.As late as the 1990’s,asked how he votes, he stated, emphatically,”I’m an Ashdown man !”His tendency towards humour, a flippancy almost, belied one of the greatest of humanitarian efforts on behalf of the world’s children outside of, yes, that distinction again, professional diplomacy. UNICEF ambassadors are not paid, they do indeed do it for the love of it.I am delighted to be a member of the Ustinov Prejudice Awareness Forum,visit Ustinov Forum which is an excellent initiative started by his son, Igor, who is an artist, to continue the legacy of Sir Peter Ustinov to defeat prejudice from a position of awareness of it through understanding it. I can recommend them to my fellow contributors to and readers on this site.

I currently have an article on there which I would like others to read, for it has a wider perspective too,about a project I am developing and which makes me feel empathy with a man I worked with, and my other true hero in the arts, Lord Attenborough. It took him twenty years to make Ghandi from first thought to final cut ! I am trying to get a musical off the ground,I have been writing, of Uncle Tom’s Cabin, called TOM’S CABIN- The Man Of Humanity, a powerful musical drama. Despite a West End and Broadway director interested, trying to interest anyone without the contacts of the financial world is a task that has shown less in that my hair is silvery gold anyway, but perhaps would have stayed gold longer if the gold had been in my bank account rather than an overdraft ! My musical and the struggle to make it is a story of someone who has happened by an injustice and is trying to right it.Harriet Beecher Stowe was the greatest abolitionist of her time in the US precisely because she did what she did with a book.Abraham Lincoln met her in the Civil War and his meeting with her is stuff of legend, “So this is the little woman who started this big war !”Feminism, in it’s effort amongst academics and to it’s credit amidst disinterest,has begun to undo the damage of racism, and other scholars and writers too, have in recent years begun too revisit Stowe and her work. They realise as do I,and others too, and increasingly so, that the character of Tom, was nobody’s uncle, a stereotype based on a misunderstanding of a character and a misinterpretation of a book. It was the pro slavery haters of Stowe who truncated her work, caricatured Tom, who is a hero in the novel, and turned him into what too many have seen.

So keen am I to get this off the page onto the stage, I have the details of the potential of the show and my backstory,under the heading of my title for the show, on Go Fund Me and shall follow in the footsteps of my role models eventually somehow,and defeat the lack of funds. But even the world of crowdfunding is one riven by circumnavigation of the most well connected through and past the less well connected. Liberalism is indeed about the realisation of where power lies and the effort to apportion it to where it doesn’t. We each of us go through stuff which is why our party understands the personal is political.. My own partner was knocked down by a car many years ago while I was walking with her and the driver came onto the pavement. The repercussions of that changed our lives, stopped us in our tracks , literally, the new theatre company we had started on hold never to fully recover. The credit crunch years, and those before and since ,saw us lose our house. These events make me more political not less.

This, like this whole article, brings me to where I am at. Sir Vince, we need a Creative Investment Bank . Money for commercial as well as not for profit ventures, but for people who have the talent , the initiative, the project itself, but not the funding! I have the interest of creative people but am being hammered by the interest in another way, of banks!

I shall not give up on this site or this effort. It is a Liberal cause. It is a humanitarian one too.Of which and more, yet to come! My belief in what we believe here and what I, as with so many too, do, as to our response, means I shall do more not less! I am thinking of doing something I have wanted to for some time ,starting an online initiative called Liberal Arts and Humanity’s Cause. I shall be sharing more of it soon, too.

* Lorenzo Cherin is an actor, writer, and regular contributor to politics as a member of the Liberal Democrats. He is based in Nottingham.