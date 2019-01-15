When will Commons drag itself into this century?

It’s horrifying to think that an MP has been forced to delay her caesarean section in order to vote on the Brexit deal tomorrow.

Hampstead and Kilburn’s Tulip Siddiq told The Standard

If my son enters the world even one day later than the doctors advised, but it’s a world with a better chance of a strong relationship between Britain and Europe, then that’s worth fighting for.” The Royal Free has been very clear on their legal and health duties. This is a high risk pregnancy and I am doing this against doctor’s advice.

Any idea that a pairing arrangement would be honoured was blown apart by Brandon Lewis’s failure to honour the agreement with Jo Swinson when her baby Gabriel was just weeks old last Summer.

People were also horrified to see Labour MP Naz Shah, who was sick and in pain, wheeled through the voting lobby.

There is a much more humane way of doing this – allowing MPs who are incapacitated in some way to cast their votes by proxy. Nobody should have to be taken to their place of work by ambulance to perform part of their duties.

Jo Swinson made it clear how she felt about the situation:

The Government should be thoroughly ashamed of refusing to bring forward proxy voting for MPs with tiny babies.https://t.co/BMR17MrZWo — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) January 14, 2019

You have to wonder if they’d have been swifter to act if any of the babies due had been pm their side.

Laura Gordon, Lib Dem candidate in Sheffield Hallam, had this to say:

This is an incredibly brave decision. But utterly shameful that thanks to the Tories' dishonesty last year, she needs to choose between protecting her baby now and fighting for his future. Need proxy voting now so no one else is in this position in future https://t.co/v2k9FW4dZy — Laura Gordon (@LibDemLaura) January 14, 2019

We cannot allow MPs to be put in this position. Let’s hope that Tulip, Jo and Naz are the last to have to endure this injustice.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings