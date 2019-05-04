Where did we gain seats?

The elves at LDV have been busy digging into the results to bring you a full list of all the Councils in England where Lib Dems made gains. Please let us know if they have made any errors.
So here they are. We have highlighted the ones where we are now in control.
- Arun (where we are the largest party under NOC)
- Barnsley
- Basingstoke & Deane
- Bassetlaw
- Bath & North East Somerset
- Bedford (where we are the largest party under NOC)
- Blaby
- Blackburn with Darwen
- Bolsover
- Bolton
- Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole
- Bracknell Forest
- Brentwood
- Broadland
- Bromsgrove
- Broxtowe
- Burnley
- Bury
- Calderdale
- Cambridge
- Cannock Chase
- Canterbury
- Central Bedfordshire
- Chelmsford
- Cherwell
- Cheshire East
- Cheshire West & Chester
- Chesterfield
- Chichester
- Colchester
- Cotswold
- Dacorum
- Derby
- Derbyshire Dales
- Dorset
- East Cambridgeshire
- East Devon
- East Hampshire
- East Hertfordshire
- East Riding of Yorkshire
- East Suffolk
- Eastbourne
- Eastleigh
- Eden
- Elmbridge
- Epping Forest
- Epsom & Ewell
- Erewash
- Exeter
- Folkestone & Hythe
- Gateshead
- Gedling
- Guildford
- Halton
- Hambleton
- Harborough
- Hart
- Herefordshire
- Hertsmere
- High Peak
- Hinckley & Bosworth
- Horsham
- Ipswich
- King’s Lynn & West Norfolk
- Kirklees
- Lancaster
- Leeds
- Liverpool
- Luton
- Malvern Hills
- Manchester
- Mendip (where we are the largest party under NOC)
- Mid Devon
- Mid Suffolk
- Mid Sussex
- Milton Keynes
- Mole Valley
- New Forest
- Newark & Sherwood
- Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- North Devon
- North East Derbyshire
- North Hertfordshire
- North Norfolk
- North Somerset
- North West Leicestershire
- Oadby & Wigston
- Pendle
- Peterborough
- Portsmouth (where we are the largest party under NOC)
- Preston
- Reading
- Redcar & Cleveland
- Reigate & Banstead
- Ribble Valley
- Richmondshire
- Rother
- Runnymede
- Rushcliffe
- Rushmoor
- Rutland (Lord Bonkers will be pleased)
- Sedgemoor
- Sevenoaks
- Sheffield
- Solihull
- Somerset West & Taunton
- South Gloucestershire
- South Hams
- South Kesteven
- South Lakeland
- South Norfolk
- South Oxfordshire (where we are the largest party under NOC)
- South Ribble
- South Somerset
- Southend-on-Sea
- Spelthorne
- St Albans (where we are the largest party under NOC)
- St Helens
- Stevenage
- Stockport (where we have the same number of seats as Labour under NOC)
- Stockton-on-Tees
- Stratford-on-Avon
- Sunderland
- Surrey Heath
- Swale
- Tandridge
- Teignbridge
- Tendring
- Test Valley
- Tewkesbury
- Three Rivers
- Tonbridge & Malling
- Torbay
- Trafford
- Tunbridge Wells
- Uttlesford
- Vale of White Horse
- Wakefield
- Warwick
- Waverley
- Wealden
- Welwyn Hatfield
- West Lindsey
- West Oxfordshire
- Winchester
- Windsor & Maidenhead Royal
- Wirral
- Woking
- Wokingham
- Worthing
- Wychavon
- York (where we are the largest party under NOC)
And we continue to hold Watford with the same number of seats as before.
Huge congratulations to the campaign teams in all those areas.
And, of course, we still have Lib Dem councillors in a number of other councils where we did not increase the number of seats. Sadly, a handful of our councillors lost their seats – that must be particularly difficult to bear amongst all the celebrations.
You can view all the results in England an at a glance format here.
We are also watching our sister party, the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland (APNI), and will report when all the results are in. At the moment they have gained 13 seats at the expense of the DUP, UUP and SDLP, but 149 seats are still to be declared.
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames and is a member of Federal Conference Committee.