Where did we gain seats?

The elves at LDV have been busy digging into the results to bring you a full list of all the Councils in England where Lib Dems made gains. Please let us know if they have made any errors.

So here they are. We have highlighted the ones where we are now in control.

Arun (where we are the largest party under NOC)

Barnsley

Basingstoke & Deane

Bassetlaw

Bath & North East Somerset

Bedford (where we are the largest party under NOC)

Blaby

Blackburn with Darwen

Bolsover

Bolton

Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole

Bracknell Forest

Brentwood

Broadland

Bromsgrove

Broxtowe

Burnley

Bury

Calderdale

Cambridge

Cannock Chase

Canterbury

Central Bedfordshire

Chelmsford

Cherwell

Cheshire East

Cheshire West & Chester

Chesterfield

Chichester

Colchester

Cotswold

Dacorum

Derby

Derbyshire Dales

Dorset

East Cambridgeshire

East Devon

East Hampshire

East Hertfordshire

East Riding of Yorkshire

East Suffolk

Eastbourne

Eastleigh

Eden

Elmbridge

Epping Forest

Epsom & Ewell

Erewash

Exeter

Folkestone & Hythe

Gateshead

Gedling

Guildford

Halton

Hambleton

Harborough

Hart

Herefordshire

Hertsmere

High Peak

Hinckley & Bosworth

Horsham

Ipswich

King’s Lynn & West Norfolk

Kirklees

Lancaster

Leeds

Liverpool

Luton

Malvern Hills

Manchester

Mendip (where we are the largest party under NOC)

Mid Devon

Mid Suffolk

Mid Sussex

Milton Keynes

Mole Valley

New Forest

Newark & Sherwood

Newcastle-upon-Tyne

North Devon

North East Derbyshire

North Hertfordshire

North Norfolk

North Somerset

North West Leicestershire

Oadby & Wigston

Pendle

Peterborough

Portsmouth (where we are the largest party under NOC)

Preston

Reading

Redcar & Cleveland

Reigate & Banstead

Ribble Valley

Richmondshire

Rother

Runnymede

Rushcliffe

Rushmoor

Rutland (Lord Bonkers will be pleased)

Sedgemoor

Sevenoaks

Sheffield

Solihull

Somerset West & Taunton

South Gloucestershire

South Hams

South Kesteven

South Lakeland

South Norfolk

South Oxfordshire (where we are the largest party under NOC)

South Ribble

South Somerset

Southend-on-Sea

Spelthorne

St Albans (where we are the largest party under NOC)

St Helens

Stevenage

Stockport (where we have the same number of seats as Labour under NOC)

Stockton-on-Tees

Stratford-on-Avon

Sunderland

Surrey Heath

Swale

Tandridge

Teignbridge

Tendring

Test Valley

Tewkesbury

Three Rivers

Tonbridge & Malling

Torbay

Trafford

Tunbridge Wells

Uttlesford

Vale of White Horse

Wakefield

Warwick

Waverley

Wealden

Welwyn Hatfield

West Lindsey

West Oxfordshire

Winchester

Windsor & Maidenhead Royal

Wirral

Woking

Wokingham

Worthing

Wychavon

York (where we are the largest party under NOC)

And we continue to hold Watford with the same number of seats as before.

Huge congratulations to the campaign teams in all those areas.

And, of course, we still have Lib Dem councillors in a number of other councils where we did not increase the number of seats. Sadly, a handful of our councillors lost their seats – that must be particularly difficult to bear amongst all the celebrations.

You can view all the results in England an at a glance format here.

We are also watching our sister party, the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland (APNI), and will report when all the results are in. At the moment they have gained 13 seats at the expense of the DUP, UUP and SDLP, but 149 seats are still to be declared.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames and is a member of Federal Conference Committee.