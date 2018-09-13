Where is our tough on the causes of Brexit package?

I’m somewhat amazed that the slogan ‘Tough on Brexit, tough on the causes of Brexit’ hasn’t caught on over recent months. It should have done, and we Lib Dems should have appropriated it.

It was a brilliant slogan when deployed by Tony Blair in the early 1990s. Labour was always known as a party that cared about people whose difficult starts in life led to them committing crime, but it was never going to be elected to government unless it showed that it cared about the damage crime inflicts on victims. With one three-second soundbite, Blair dealt with both sides of the issue.

We have rightly been tough on Brexit, and we’re right to say it’s not the solution to the problems many who voted for it hoped for. But even if our ‘exit from Brexit’ campaign is successful, what kind of country is it going to leave us with? We’ll sigh with relief that the Brexit nightmare is over, and wake up to a country that’s even more angry and divided than it is already.

There’s growing evidence that austerity – in which we had a part as coalition partners 2010-15 – was a leading contributor to people’s anger with the EU. OK, so we know the EU wasn’t to blame for most of the ills, but when the industries you’ve grown up with die out, when automation threatens thousands of jobs, when the livelihoods of fishing villages are trashed seemingly by a ‘Common Fisheries Policy’, and when the gap between rich and poor seems to be widening with those dealing in finance and asset trading seen to be doing very well thank you, it’s little wonder people take it out on Britain’s membership of the EU.

That’s why we as a party need to develop a package of policies that will act as a reward or dividend for abandoning Brexit. We can call it our ‘Tough on the causes of Brexit’ policy if we want, but it has to make clear that we have heard the angst and anguish that led to the Brexit vote, and we’re not simply saying patronisingly that it was all a nightmare based on a misreading of the facts.

What is in that package of policies can be worked out, but it has to include a significant redistribution of wealth. We have form on this with the banking levy that Vince introduced while in coalition, but it has to be bigger and trumpeted more loudly. We need to make it clear that the price of the rich in the south-east getting richer is that money is creamed off their affluence to create several pools of money to reinvigorate the welfare system so the safety net that is supposed to catch those falling through the automation hole is re-established.

We also need to plough lots more money into local government. It’s shameful that George Osborne and Philip Hammond were able to savage the very councils that do so much of the rescue work, simply because ‘local government’ never led to difficult headlines following budget speeches. Councils are the backstop and the bedrock, and the amount of charitable foundations that are being asked to make up the shortfall from former council funding is shocking.

Many of the elements for a ‘Tough on the causes of Brexit’ package are already in our party policy portfolio. But they must be emboldened and rebranded, so we make it clear that our opposition to Brexit comes hand-in-glove with a recognition that people voted for Brexit because of genuine fears that we are addressing. If we don’t do this, someone else with the initials JC certainly will.

* Chris Bowers was a two-term councillor on Lewes District Council and a co-editor of "The Alternative" which explored the idea of a progressive alliance.