Caron Lindsay

WATCH: Jo Swinson on cheating pairs, adorable babies and the realities of working and breastfeeding

By | Thu 13th September 2018 - 9:30 pm

Here’s Jo Swinson’s speech in the debate on allowing proxy voting for MPs who have had babies.

It was one of the most real and honest speeches I’ve ever heard. Jo talked about her fury when Tory Chairman Brandon Lewis broke their pairing arrangement in July to vote in a key Brexit vote.

She also spoke about some of the appalling comments she got on Twitter after that, including the criticism that she had gone to the Trump demo for 45 minutes but couldn’t manage to vote in Parliament, something which would have meant hanging around for 5 hours.

Jo talked about the intricacies of establishing breastfeeding and how you need to concentrate on it during the early days. Her voice cracked with emotion as she talked about the difficulties she had establishing breastfeeding with her first son. I actually cried too as I remembered what it was like to be syringing expressed milk into my baby, 19 years on. She got there, though, with all the support that she needed.

She was also open about the realities of expressing milk several times a day. I think it’s fantastic that she posted a picture of her breast pump on Instagram the other day.

She talked about the need to have proper breastfeeding and expressing facilities for all nursing babies who work on the Parliamentary estate, recognising it was easier for her as she had her own office and control over her diary.

Do take 12 minutes out of your evening to watch the whole thing. I know it’s the night before Conference, but it is worth it.

It was also fabulous to see Gabriel make an appearance in the Commons. His big brother made history as the first baby to go through a voting lobby, carried by Jo’s husband Duncan Hames who was then MP for Chippenham. Gabriel was happy in his sling when Jo brought him into the Chamber.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

