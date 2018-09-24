Whither or wither moderation after Party Conference

I’ve been a bit busy since I left Brighton. Two health conferences; a meeting with a Minister; full Council and picketing the Labour Conference have kept me fairly occupied!

But the inevitable train journeys and waiting times have given me the time to reflect on what I saw and heard in Brighton.

Firstly, I heard no-one who described themselves as a moderate. Good, because neither am I! The fact that we are neither loony left or loony right does not make us moderates. We are a Party with fundamental principles that would cause a much greater upheaval in our society and in particular our governance than any proposals from either Labour or Tory Parties, both of whom believe in the centralisation of power in Whitehall and Westminster.

Secondly, I heard lots of discussions about how we should describe ourselves. Actually, I am quite content with our current name. Liberal Democrat seems about right for me because I am both a liberal and a democrat. If an adjective is needed to define us further I would use the word radical because it implies fundamental changes of the type I mention above.

Thirdly, I heard no-one argue against the idea of a supporters grouping. More than half the delivering that gets done in my Ward is by non-Party members. Some of them do far more than many of our members. If that is the arrangement that suits them – fine. I welcome their involvement. I let them know everything that we do in the ward and City and involve them in most of the things that a member does. Of course, they cannot vote for the manifesto or candidates but in all other ways they can and do contribute to the Party.

Fourthly, I heard no-one talking about what to do with the supporters who have signed up. Apparently, 10,000 signed up in two days. Are we going to let them languish or try and involve them in the ways I mention above? I really would like to know who they are in Liverpool because I would then ask our Executive to start a programme of commencement with a questionnaire to them asking them why they want to be a supporter; what that means to them and what they see to be the difference between membership and active support. I strongly suspect that no-one did think about what to do in the short term with these newly semi-committed.

Fifthly, I hear talk that there would need to be a special conference to make the constitutional changes necessary to bring a supporters group into effect. DO NOT GO THERE!! We have just seventeen Saturdays between Christmas and the biggest set of local elections In England. One goes out for the Party Conference and we cannot afford to lose another one. It does not take constitutional change to set up a Supporters Group nationally or locally. That is only needed if we accept the more outlandish ideas that were proposed of non-members having votes for leadership and policy and immediately being able to stand for elected office. That is already too late for the next local elections as anywhere that can win is already adopting candidates.

Sixthly, let’s just get going. Set out some drafts of what a supporter’s group could do, and set us free to start delivering and helping one. We are all keen and will not, in most cases, need asking twice!

Lastly, I am going on my travels. I rashly suggested that I would be pleased to come and meet people and talk about why moderation doesn’t meet the needs of a City like Liverpool. I had not realised how few people were available to talk at Lib Dem pints, Councillor’s adoption meetings and the like. I still have a few slots available provided I am not forced to eat chicken drumsticks. You can contact me at 07885 626913, or at [email protected]