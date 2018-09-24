Desperate times call for despairing PR measures

As the UK stares down the barrel of Brexit, and after a Liberal Democrat conference which didn’t inspire any anticipation of an impending poll surge, the Liberal Democrats need to present a truly radical offering.

The state of UK politics is desperate. The Conservatives are incompetently led, and with eccentric right-wingers lying in wait to add their own special layers of incompetence when May eventually falls.

The Labour party are likewise incompetently led, with no immediate prospect of that situation being resolved either.

What should fill us all with foreboding is that these parties’ internal democracies have evolved to a point where they will be anchored at the extremes for the foreseeable future. With the Labour party moving to one-member-one-vote, and away from the moderating influence of their MPs, their leadership will be stubbornly left-wing for a generation, propped up by the Momentum idealogues.

The Conservatives too, while they still let their MPs choose the final two candidates, now let the predominantly old, white men that is their membership base choose their favourite from that choice. Is their any prospect of a moderate remainer emerging from such a run-off anytime soon?

With Vince ruling out coalition with either of the parties as they currently stand, and with little prospect of a Cleggesque surge, we need a radical offering for an unprecedented political crisis.

We need to stand at the next election with only 2 basic policies: Stopping Brexit and introducing PR. This should be essentially a “none of the above” political offering. British democracy is failing you, providing you with a rubbish binary choice between people you do not like. We need to reset the British political landscape, let the other parties break up, knowing that they can re-form into an array of parties that will not be punished at the ballot box.

At present if the Labour party splits, first-past-the-post hands government to the Conservatives for the foreseeable future. Likewise a Tory split will hand government to Corbyn. Bringing in PR allows us to present an array of 6 or 7 choices to the electorate, so that they don’t have to hold their nose as they put a cross (or a series of numbers) on their ballot paper.

In order to guarantee this isn’t just a Liberal power grab, we can promise not to take up any more than a third of the cabinet positions in the interim. All cabinet positions will be held by people with expertise and competence (sorry on so many levels to Michael Gove). Cross-bench peers, Ken Clarke, Sarah Woolaston, competent people from the Labour party (we can find some I’m sure). And then after the parties have settled in, the mode of PR has been decided and boundaries fairly drawn, the good ship Great Britain has been steadied… then we can call another election that will prevent the extreme left-right lurches in a post-Brexit Britain that loom large over our horizon.

The stakes are too high to be chasing marginal gains.

* Ewan Hoyle is the founder of Liberal Democrats for Drug Policy Reform and member of the Scottish Liberal Democrat policy committee.