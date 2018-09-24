Desperate times call for despairing PR measures

As the UK stares down the barrel of Brexit, and after a Liberal Democrat conference which didn’t inspire any anticipation of an impending poll surge, the Liberal Democrats need to present a truly radical offering.
The state of UK politics is desperate. The Conservatives are incompetently led, and with eccentric right-wingers lying in wait to add their own special layers of incompetence when May eventually falls.
The Labour party are likewise incompetently led, with no immediate prospect of that situation being resolved either.
What should fill us all with foreboding is that these parties’ internal democracies have evolved to a point where they will be anchored at the extremes for the foreseeable future. With the Labour party moving to one-member-one-vote, and away from the moderating influence of their MPs, their leadership will be stubbornly left-wing for a generation, propped up by the Momentum idealogues.
The Conservatives too, while they still let their MPs choose the final two candidates, now let the predominantly old, white men that is their membership base choose their favourite from that choice. Is their any prospect of a moderate remainer emerging from such a run-off anytime soon?
With Vince ruling out coalition with either of the parties as they currently stand, and with little prospect of a Cleggesque surge, we need a radical offering for an unprecedented political crisis.
We need to stand at the next election with only 2 basic policies: Stopping Brexit and introducing PR. This should be essentially a “none of the above” political offering. British democracy is failing you, providing you with a rubbish binary choice between people you do not like. We need to reset the British political landscape, let the other parties break up, knowing that they can re-form into an array of parties that will not be punished at the ballot box.
At present if the Labour party splits, first-past-the-post hands government to the Conservatives for the foreseeable future. Likewise a Tory split will hand government to Corbyn. Bringing in PR allows us to present an array of 6 or 7 choices to the electorate, so that they don’t have to hold their nose as they put a cross (or a series of numbers) on their ballot paper.
In order to guarantee this isn’t just a Liberal power grab, we can promise not to take up any more than a third of the cabinet positions in the interim. All cabinet positions will be held by people with expertise and competence (sorry on so many levels to Michael Gove). Cross-bench peers, Ken Clarke, Sarah Woolaston, competent people from the Labour party (we can find some I’m sure). And then after the parties have settled in, the mode of PR has been decided and boundaries fairly drawn, the good ship Great Britain has been steadied… then we can call another election that will prevent the extreme left-right lurches in a post-Brexit Britain that loom large over our horizon.
The stakes are too high to be chasing marginal gains.
* Ewan Hoyle is the founder of Liberal Democrats for Drug Policy Reform and member of the Scottish Liberal Democrat policy committee.
It’s not the worst idea by any means; though I don’t think there’s a cat in hell’s chance of its being adopted! But my only real objection to this article is to “sorry on so many levels to Michael Gove”. Nobody should ever say sorry to Michael Gove for anything, in any circumstances. Not ever. Not at all. Not even if, having sacked him from the Government of Any Talents Whatsoever, you step on his toe, spill hot soup down his trousers and reverse your car over his cat. (Say sorry to the cat, by all means; though being Michael Gove’s cat may have been a worse fate anyway.)
Sorry, pontificating about PR is a complete waste of time in electoral terms. The vast majority don’t care a toss.
Most of the electorate adopt a ‘what’s in it for me’ approach – which we may not like. But there are enough compelling social and administrative issues to chime (in terms of getting an attitude/approach through) with many more people….
We need to address issues that the electorate out there feel are relevant!.
Have you read the article Graham?
Yes, hence my comments. I do not believe the world you desire to inhabit exists in the minds of the electorate.
I read, “the Liberal Democrats need to present a truly radical offering” and continued reading only to read “We need to stand at the next election with only 2 basic policies: Stopping Brexit and introducing PR” – a recipe for political disaster and maybe even reducing our number of MPs further. As Graham Jeff states there are no votes in PR and being the party of anti-Brexit in 2017 reduced our national share of the vote down from what many of us through was already was our nadir.
A radical offering would be something that transformed everyday lives such as a job for everyone who wanted one and a home for everyone who wanted one and the ending of poverty in the UK.
Obviously the pitch wouldn’t be ‘Vote lib dem, get PR’. It would be ‘look at these terrible choices, wouldn’t you like more (and more appealing) choices in the future after a brief period of governmental competence?’
You say that the Liberal Democrats need to present a truly radical offering consisting of just two policies, which are preventing Brexit and introducing PR.
These are both failed policies for the Lib Dems. Having them on a double bill with nothing else might finish the party off. It may be premature to dish out the coalition cabinet positions just yet.
It’s the money, guys, if you want to get the voters attention then start by phasing out council tax and employee national insurance, replacing the lost tax with more taxes on business. (length of residence replacing NI history for benefits and pensions) rather than electoral suicide of land (garden) tax etc.
A Liberal power grab?
I seem to recall reading a work by James Thurber back in the 1950’s along these sort of lines.
“the predominantly old, white men that is their membership base”
The same membership base that has a (second) female leader in Parliament (and another in Scotland) while Labour and the Lib Dems have leaders who are … pale, stale and male?
Graham Jeffs: “Sorry, pontificating about PR is a complete waste of time in electoral terms. The vast majority don’t care a toss.”
In which case they won’t mind if we change it, will they?
Chris Bertram: we won’t be changing it because they won’t be voting for us based on that as a campaign issue!
Really odd to hear a democratic party whine that another party uses one member one vote.