The ‘Stay In Offer’: the big Liberal Democrat Brexit initiative

As the doomed ‘Chequers’ fantasy proposal bites the dust and the Labour Party moves towards a ‘vote on the deal’, mainstream public opinion is moving away from a hard Brexit and very slowly away from Brexit itself.

But there is something missing. A gap. A chasm. A canyon.

The rabid Brexiters have already started their defence against anyone suggesting Brexit might cancelled, as if we have already left and as if reversing the Article 50 process or nixing the ‘transition’ period would already be both cumbersome and painful. Their new Mendacity Mark 2 vehicle has its engine running even now.

The main propaganda platform for social media and the Brexit Tabloids is that if we rejoin we will have to; join the Euro, have to pay larger payments to the EU Commission, lose our rebate, join Schengen, move City finance to Frankfurt, be forced to accept millions of refugees, accept a French-run European army… dissolving NATO and our own armed forces… and give up our permanent seat on the UN Security Council and hand it over to Germany or the EU as a whole.

None of these things would come true. That is not the point however.

In each case an argument can be made. An impolitic comment in a bar at the European Parliament by a maverick Swabian politician, a marginalised Dalmatian anarchist or a nostalgic Besssarabian nationalist, can easily be expanded as ‘the tip of the iceberg’. Offhand comments by fringe figures can easily be presented as ‘clues to the hidden EU plan’ for the subjugation of an humiliated United Kingdom.

Are we really ready for a ‘No White Flag’ campaign in the UK, with its millions funded from the Brexit backers in Russia and the US ? You can picture the Daily Express front page picture of white flag burning on the white cliffs of Dover, with Brexiter faces on the bodies of blue birds.

How do we counter this ? Cut it off at the pass.

There is a necessary (but not sufficient) condition for success. The ‘Stay In Offer’.

The UK needs an offer from the EU to the citizens of this country to stay in. Legally enforceable. What might it say ?

First the approach should be political rather than exclusively technocratic; pre-empting the future fibbers-in-chief.

A bigger role for London in financial regulation would be useful. A new EU reform institution would ensure the UK is seen to be a leader of EU change. Space programme guarantees would be welcomed.

However the headline items might be more ‘victorious’ and tabloid-friendly. Preservation of the current system of EU payments would be a start. The current arrangements for refugees could be updated but not ‘open-ended’. New controls on freedom-of-movement could be offered; which would in practice simply be the application of rules which already have been permitted by the EU up to now but, strangely, were never implemented by the Home Office.

This could be initiated by the European Parliament, especially since the Brexit spokesperson in the parliament is the leader of the liberal grouping to which we belong, and who is very close to the UK Liberal Democrats.

We should consider this diligently. A ‘stay in offer’ is not just about winning a people’s vote on the deal. It is primarily about getting that vote in the first place. It is now urgent and we have work to do with our partners to fill the gap.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is an elected member of FIRC and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).