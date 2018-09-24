Campaigners in Kingston upon Thames are rightly proud of receiving the ALDC award for the Best Local Election Campaign in 2018, especially given the high quality campaigns in many other areas including our neighbours in Richmond.

We’d love to share our story with you and maybe offer some hope and inspiration.

In May this year we increased the number of Lib Dem councillors on Kingston Council from 18 to 39, out of a total of 48. Of those,

26 were new Councillors, all of whom stood for the first time

the majority (22) were female, with at least one woman standing in every ward, two with newborns!

the age range is 22 to 74 years old, with every decade represented

23% are BAME (matching the Borough as a whole) and include the first Councillor of Korean heritage

between them they speak 10 different languages

we have strong LGBTQ and disability representation.

We are fortunate to have gained a significant number of new members after the general election in 2015, and again after the referendum in 2016. However, we did not sit on our laurels and we actively looked for local community activists who support Liberal Democrat principles as potential candidates.

We also set up our campaign team early. Our determination to win back the Council from the disastrous Conservative rule helped fuel an increase in activity as we progressed with the campaign. Last year’s snap election proved a golden opportunity to develop our strategy. Losing Sarah Olney in Richmond Park (a third of which lies in Kingston Borough) by 45 votes was a tragedy, but we regained the Kingston & Surbiton seat and battle hardened our new activists – and picked up a few more along the way. This was of course exciting, and fun, and enormously energising, but it was also demanding and resource intensive having to train lots of new campaigners and canvassers.

All wards, and candidates, were given goals to achieve by the New Year and were told that there was no room for passengers, with required activity increasing towards polling day.

We started the campaign without an organiser. However by undertaking several skills audits of our members, especially those who had joined post 2015, we made sure we used everyone to their best. Our digital campaign team was set up from these mostly new recruits.

We held several candidate away days and training sessions. I took candidates through the draft manifesto, to get new ideas we could incorporate and to allow them to sign up to the overall themes and the collective decision making we would need to take in group, if they were elected.

When Jack Chesterman became our organiser and subsequently our agent, our campaign was able to go much further. He was able to produce quality literature, monitor ward activities and bring together all the parts of the campaign and much of our momentous win is down to his skill and hard work.

We integrated print and digital campaigning from the start, with regular Focus deliveries and online activity. At that stage we concentrated on campaigns to build our support both online and offline.

During the short campaign we delivered two or three pieces of literature to virtually every home each week, which included Borough wide tabloids and Focuses, ward Focuses, a variety of target letters based on issues, and a full set of blue letters (postal voters receiving them early).

We also circulated a summary of our manifesto (cover below).

Our digital campaign made extensive use of emails, Facebook (including Facebook ads), Twitter and Instagram. Through social media we were able to extend the reach of our campaigns, react rapidly to newly emerging issues and generate a buzz around our activities.

Through our emails we reached tens of thousands of residents, and could keep our activists, members and supporter volunteers up to date.

We erected more stakeboards than ever before for a local election campaign.

On polling day, we made sure that we used our resources to maximise the number of Lib Dem councillors elected, running out of several committee rooms with a central co-ordination.

Making it fun is central to our purpose and vital to our success. You’ll see a lot of smiles, find plentiful cake and hear a lot of laughter here.

* Liz Green is Leader of Kingston Council