Why aren’t we doing much better?

This week’s damning editorial about current Lib Dem performance and prospects in The New Statesman will have struck a chord amongst many Liberal Democrat supporters and activists. I know that the world is unfair, and that we are mass-media-invisible, but nonetheless our lack of progress has to be a real present worry. Mucking up critical votes on what is supposed to be ‘our’ issue above all – opposition to Brexit – only compounds the sense of drift.
I’m glad that Caron Lindsay thought that Sir Vince Cable was ‘sparkling’ on Pienaar’s Politics recently but I fear that such appearances are not enough to counter the growing perception that our central leadership and our party are losing our way. In a contest between two increasingly polarised extremes, the voice of the progressive centre has some appeal, but not if that voice isn’t really articulating anything very exciting, other than strong opposition to Brexit.
What are our messages of optimistic hope, particularly perhaps for those non-metropolitan voter groups in the South-West and elsewhere who supported us in large numbers between 1997 and 2010 but who have since run a mile from any kind of Liberal Democrat engagement?
What are we saying about housing? About education? About the economy? About the service sector? About health and social care? And about climate change? What radical vision for a better Britain are we trying to get across? Because without that we will remain stuck, exposed, and worryingly irrelevant to all too many Britons. The political corollary of being tough on Brexit is that we have to be very tough indeed on the causes of Brexit (as I’m sure somebody else has already said).
We need to be able to state, in social-media-friendly formats, half a dozen key policies that would give Britons renewed interest in what we have to say. And these policies have to be, above all, positive. We should say radical things about a wealth tax, about funding health and social care, about industrial and financial policy, about land ownership and non-residency. We should have the courage to state that not everything about a National Health Service founded in a completely different industrial and economic context in 1944, and now suffering from a genuine lack of resource, is beyond criticism or reform.
Liberals believe in the primacy of politics. This is a noble tradition in our civilisation, with its roots in Aristotle. We have to find, urgently, ways in which to join up the engagement of citizens with the promise of a better standard of living for many. We remain convinced that continued membership of the European Union remains the best guarantee of the latter, but we are also honest about the palpable lack of EU citizen engagement on all too many fronts. Radical reform of the politics of the EU should be a Liberal Democrat agenda just as much as continued membership thereof.
Westminster manoeuvres around a new centrist force will not, in end, come to anything much. FPTP renders any kind of Macroniste surge impossible. Of course we want to welcome in some dissenting voices from amongst both the Labour and the Tory tribes, but the pressures on individuals to maintain existing party affiliations will always be huge, simply because the penalties for deviation from those affiliations are correspondingly huge.
So responsibility for driving the progressive centre and centre-left comes back to us. I’d like to think that by the close of the September party conference we would have cohered around a small number of key ideas that we would be proud, indeed excited to put to our fellow citizens, whether Remainers or Leavers. And that really would be a basis for campaigning. In the immortal words of an old Liberal poster of long ago, Not Left, Not Right, but Forward!
* Richard Fisher is a member of the executive committee of Cambridge Liberal Democrats.
Some good stuff here – and indeed this necessary sharpening of message is what I and others have been calling for over the last two years or so, and a significant part of why the Radical Association was founded. In particular, the observation that the “New Centre Party” and “Macroniste” routes to liberal success in the UK will not work is I think very pertinent. The UK does not really have a managerial-centrist gap in its political infrastructure, but it definitely often feels like it has a liberal-progressive one.
Our economic agenda in particular has often felt too tied to managerial-centrist viewpoints for much of the general public, many of whom want explanations as to how a Liberal Democrat economic policy would bolster their lagging wages (and indeed what one looks like to begin with). We should build on the social security commitments made in 2016 by getting serious about minimum income delivery mechanisms, and we should be working hard on the groundwork for a much more serious rebalancing of the economy. If voters don’t associate “small business” with “Lib Dem”, if they don’t associate “cooperative business” with “Lib Dem”, if they don’t associate “social enterprise” with “Lib Dem”, then our economic message isn’t clear enough, in my view.
Brexit is sucking out the oxygen in the Lib Dems.
One issue Politics is not a healthy position to be in. Vince I a sorry is not an inspiring leader and is a poor media performer. The party is in a crisis and progress has stalled as far as winning votes is concerned.
If nothing is done the Lib Dems could end up an irrelevance in British Politics.
The question is important, however I do not see much of an answer here, though the need to be able to offer hope is pertinent.
The reality of politics is that it is overwhelmed by Brexit i which the mindless hope of the Brexiters is the most hopeless. Even in the hands of the two main parties, other issues are sidelined: no wonder Lib Dems struggle to get a hearing.
The awkward question is why, when the Liberal Democrat message on Brexit resonates with an increasing portion of the electorate, growth in support is so sluggish.
I wish I had a simple answer, however, I do think that the Party could do more to address younger voters with a message that fighting Brexit and its consequences is a fight for the aspirations of the young.
“Not Left, Not Right, but Forward!”
That was a vacuous slogan in the 60s and it still is. If that’s the best you can come up with, therein lies the answer to the question in your headline.
I’ve said it before but we seem to be relying on Micawberism, something will turn up, rather than the pro-active, borderline agressive tactics necessary in today’s politics.
Vince made a public appearance in Bristol, not that you’d know, the LD providing no build up and lacklustre follow up.
We should be riding the crest of the turning tide against Brexit, but our timidity and lack of agency is holding us back.
We get poor or nonexistent media coverage. BBC particularly does not give a Liberal voice…it tends to choose varieties of Brexit plus right wing.
So what we do ourselves locally matters more..
Various places have done well to OK in byelections.
The percentage is brought down by some of the places which were hard to win in.
Being in Government and being attacked for everything by Labour MPs and Councillors did damage.
We have some very good MPs and we have to build up again.
And description of the Party as ‘centre’ does not help. The derided slogan at least avoided that and gave time to demonstrate our real position.
I’m sorry to say this; but most people have a very cynical, even jaundiced view of politicians. The ‘brown bread and sandals’ image is hard to dislodge from many peoples’ minds. As I said previously, it’s not ‘policies’ that get most people going, it’s Leaders, because we still have this obsession with the ‘strong man or woman’.
It’s a shame that schools are usually reluctant to feature ‘politics’ in their curricula. If they do, it’s usually in the rather anodyn atmosphere of a ‘Mock Election’. In Germany, where parliamentary democracy has struggled to establish itself, political parties are often invited into schools to display their wares, and not just at election time. If we had an emerging population that viewed an interest in how they were governed with the same interest, say, as which music they liked or which clothes or makes of car they preferred, we might be getting somewhere.
Despite Labour’s 500k membership (rumoured to be declining) most people view politics as something that slightly odd people get excited about. As they say, though; “You’ve got to be in it to win it”. So, how do you get people interested? One of our old Town Councillors used to have a recipe to get more people to attend the Annual Town Meeting. His answer: “Put the rates up 100%”.
@martin
“The awkward question is why, when the Liberal Democrat message on Brexit resonates with an increasing portion of the electorate, growth in support is so sluggish”
The reason it is so sluggish is because, the party lacks any vision or the ability to plan and adapt to circumstances.
Your obsession with brexit and constant message that without the EU we are all doomed, planes will stop flying, the NHS will come to a grinding halt, medicines will run out and people will be dying in the streets. Supermarkets are going to run out of foods.
in short it will be the apocalypse for the UK and the Liberal Democrats have no plan on how they would address this because the EU is our saviour and nothing else matters….
Well, lets say Brexit never happened but as we have seen with the banking crisis around the world, anything can happen, what if there was another global downturn, Other countries came crashing out of the Euro and the EU project collapsed, how would the Liberal Democrats respond and deal with events?
All the Liberal Democrats have shown me is their complete lack of ability to plan and adapt to events, why on earth would that encourage me to vote for them and have them leading our country..
That’s the message I get from the party with their obsession with Brexit and the EU as the saviour
I yearn for a political movement that will chart a clear and measured course between dog-eat-dog capitalism and Venezuelan socialism. I joined the party briefly as my son and daughter-in-law are members and i love and respect both of them.
However, as Matt says can you please offer the British people something other than the end of the world if Brexit actually happens (and some form of it probably will)?.
Although as we will all starve to death and die of cancer then I suppose the LibDems are justified in ignoring any form of “future”.