Why aren’t we doing much better?

This week’s damning editorial about current Lib Dem performance and prospects in The New Statesman will have struck a chord amongst many Liberal Democrat supporters and activists. I know that the world is unfair, and that we are mass-media-invisible, but nonetheless our lack of progress has to be a real present worry. Mucking up critical votes on what is supposed to be ‘our’ issue above all – opposition to Brexit – only compounds the sense of drift.

I’m glad that Caron Lindsay thought that Sir Vince Cable was ‘sparkling’ on Pienaar’s Politics recently but I fear that such appearances are not enough to counter the growing perception that our central leadership and our party are losing our way. In a contest between two increasingly polarised extremes, the voice of the progressive centre has some appeal, but not if that voice isn’t really articulating anything very exciting, other than strong opposition to Brexit.

What are our messages of optimistic hope, particularly perhaps for those non-metropolitan voter groups in the South-West and elsewhere who supported us in large numbers between 1997 and 2010 but who have since run a mile from any kind of Liberal Democrat engagement?

What are we saying about housing? About education? About the economy? About the service sector? About health and social care? And about climate change? What radical vision for a better Britain are we trying to get across? Because without that we will remain stuck, exposed, and worryingly irrelevant to all too many Britons. The political corollary of being tough on Brexit is that we have to be very tough indeed on the causes of Brexit (as I’m sure somebody else has already said).

We need to be able to state, in social-media-friendly formats, half a dozen key policies that would give Britons renewed interest in what we have to say. And these policies have to be, above all, positive. We should say radical things about a wealth tax, about funding health and social care, about industrial and financial policy, about land ownership and non-residency. We should have the courage to state that not everything about a National Health Service founded in a completely different industrial and economic context in 1944, and now suffering from a genuine lack of resource, is beyond criticism or reform.

Liberals believe in the primacy of politics. This is a noble tradition in our civilisation, with its roots in Aristotle. We have to find, urgently, ways in which to join up the engagement of citizens with the promise of a better standard of living for many. We remain convinced that continued membership of the European Union remains the best guarantee of the latter, but we are also honest about the palpable lack of EU citizen engagement on all too many fronts. Radical reform of the politics of the EU should be a Liberal Democrat agenda just as much as continued membership thereof.

Westminster manoeuvres around a new centrist force will not, in end, come to anything much. FPTP renders any kind of Macroniste surge impossible. Of course we want to welcome in some dissenting voices from amongst both the Labour and the Tory tribes, but the pressures on individuals to maintain existing party affiliations will always be huge, simply because the penalties for deviation from those affiliations are correspondingly huge.

So responsibility for driving the progressive centre and centre-left comes back to us. I’d like to think that by the close of the September party conference we would have cohered around a small number of key ideas that we would be proud, indeed excited to put to our fellow citizens, whether Remainers or Leavers. And that really would be a basis for campaigning. In the immortal words of an old Liberal poster of long ago, Not Left, Not Right, but Forward!

* Richard Fisher is a member of the executive committee of Cambridge Liberal Democrats.