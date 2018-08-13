Mark Valladares

An American solution to the second home problem?

By | Mon 13th August 2018 - 8:13 am

Last month, campaigners near where I live won a by-election where the key issue was that of second home owners and their impact on local communities and services.

This weekend, I’m spending a few days in Rhode Island, home of the chicken, and enjoying the tranquility of the shoreline near the Massachusetts border. Whilst doing so, I’ve been discussing some of the issues surrounding how you maintain healthy rural communities, especially in places popular as holiday destinations. As you do, right?

One of the challenges is how you ensure that local workers, whose salaries are often far lower than those seeking to buy second homes or to retire to the area, can find affordable housing, whilst protecting areas of natural beauty from being damaged by excessive development?

Here in Rhode Island, the community I’ve been staying in, Little Compton, offers a potential solution we can adopt. There is a purchase levy, similar in style to our stamp duty, which levies an additional tax of 4% on all properties purchased costing more than $300,000. That money goes to the local township council, who can spend it on environmental protection, on purchasing land which might be vulnerable to inappropriate development or on other activity which might ensure that development works for the wider community.

It might effectively replace the current additional stamp duty levied on second homes, which goes to central government, without necessarily going to the communities most affected by such problems. In the case of authorities such as Cornwall or Suffolk Coastal, that money might be used for infrastructure, or to support local services whose viability is threatened by high numbers of second home owners.

You might allocate the money to specific parishes in rural areas, or to district or unitary authorities where the skills needed to utilise the funds are lacking, to be used in a similar manner to the new Community Infrastructure Levy.

By setting the limit at which it is levied sensitively, with variations set by local authorities, you can protect those purchasing affordable homes from its impact, whilst ensuring that those who can probably afford the extra amount, many of whom will already be paying it under another guise, can connect their expenditure to some local asset or service.

In towns and cities, you might focus your attention on issues arising from properties purchased through corporate vehicles, as is already government policy. The funds could be used by, say, the Greater London Assembly, to address issues of core services, the provision of extra GP surgeries, or schools, or public transport.

It’s a solution which wouldn’t increase the overall tax burden, would genuinely devolve power to local communities, and would provide a link between expenditure and local outcomes.

What’s there not to like?

* Mark Valladares chairs a small, but perfectly formed, Parish Council in Suffolk’s Gipping Valley. It’s almost as idyllic as it sounds…

  • Nonconformistradical 13th Aug '18 - 9:10am

    “It might effectively replace the current additional stamp duty levied on second homes, which goes to central government, without necessarily going to the communities most affected by such problems. ”

    That seems to go to the heart of the problem – the extent to which central government controls and micro-manages what goes on in local communities – especially in the current situation which benefits the haves and ignores the have-nots.

  • Roland 13th Aug '18 - 9:15am

    Interesting concept Mark, since these monies can be readily identified and processed differently ie. not lumped into the general receipts and thus lost. Although it does contain a rather major flaw: revenue is only obtained when a property is sold. So for this to produce a steady income stream, you need a reasonable level of property turnover. Not sure if that is a safe assumption.

  • nigel hunter 13th Aug '18 - 11:17am

    Whilst this does sund good the bit where it depends on a house being sold could be a problem. However that could be looked into. It is definately an idea to look into.

  • William Fowler 13th Aug '18 - 11:27am

    This just seems to be a general levy on houses over a certain amount rather than an additional tax on second homes, or did I read it wrong… seems that Osborne’s system is better – shock, horror – but could be improved by allocating funds from it to the relevant council. Stepping up council tax rates for holiday lets and second homes would also improve things, the money going directly to the council. And perhaps a local form of income tax on rental income.

    I always thought there was also room for the return of leasehold properties built on council or govn land so that the (local) buyer is just paying for the building rather than the land, perhaps with the option of buying the freehold once able to (at an inflation linked rate rather than house price inflation rate).

  • frankie 13th Aug '18 - 11:48am

    A second home is a luxury, treat it like one and tax it like one.

