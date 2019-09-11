Why calling for Article 50 to be revoked actually makes stopping Brexit less likely

I want to make the case that Jo Swinson MP’s proposed policy of revoking Article 50 if the Lib Dems win a majority government actually makes stopping Brexit less likely.
Calling for a final say referendum on any Brexit deal has been our defining policy for over three years and has brought this party back to life and back to electoral popularity. The reason a final say referendum has grown in popularity (with the public and in Parliament) is not especially because the arguments for voting Remain have become more persuasive than the arguments for voting Leave, but because it is seen as a sensible way of unblocking the Brexit process. If we change our policy and start calling for revoking Article 50, we risk narrowing our tent and losing people who are beginning to see the logic in having a second plebiscite on this issue.
On Tuesday Sir Oliver Letwin MP voiced his support for a referendum as a way to break the impasse. I fear we risk losing people like Letwin from this growing people’s vote coalition with this policy change. It makes us seem like the Brexit Party of Remain in that we will be perceived as Remain at any cost rather than willing to put our case to the public again in a referendum. In my opinion, the Brexit Party has made Brexit less likely as they have popularised the act of Brexit into an extreme ‘clean break’ scenario which has become untenable for a majority of MPs. If we pursue revoking I fear we will do the same to Remain.
I understand the attraction of going for revoke, we can better distinguish ourselves from Labour and clarify that we want to stop Brexit even further. This may have worked well in a European Parliament election with proportional representation, but in a General Election we need much broader coalitions. With our current policy we can say to even Leavers tired of Brexit that a referendum will end the Brexit mess for good.
So those of you going to Conference on Sunday please consider this policy carefully. We are the most pro-European party in the country, but we are also democrats and our policy of a people’s vote to stop Brexit is a product that people have just voted emphatically for in the European elections. Let’s not make our message Remain at any cost, but end the Brexit mess so we can move on and fix the real problems in our country.
* Lewis North is the Parliamentary Candidate for Meon Valley and a former advisor to Lib Dem MEP leader Catherine Bearder.
But what result from a Referendum, I am going on the 12th October London march so am committed but the result maybe even closer than last time and resolves nowt. Better sort it out clealry and concisely. Revoke Article 50 win, or lose on that. No ifs or buts.
I think Revoke/Stop Brexit is a good way to get a clear message out to the non-political public. What happens if Brexit has happened by the election? I think if it hasn’t the policy should be Revoke/Stop Brexit if LDs win a majority, clearly backed up by a People’s Vote (with remain/revoke an option which LDs would campaign for) in all other circumstances. LDs should be honest and open about possible future coalition options – though please rule out working with Tories! If we’ve already left then policy should be Peoples Vote ref whether to rejoin EU asap.
At the risk of repeating myself, I’ve just argued for revocation in my response to James Maxwell’s Article. I did this on a kind of ‘time out’ basis, meaning that Article 50 could be re invoked if another, preferential, referendum still supported some kind of Brexit with a Deal.
Given the judicial ruling today on prorogation north of the border and if this is endorsed by the Supreme Court next week, there would surely be a strong possibility that parliament could be recalled and made to sit until some kind of deal could be cobbled together to join its place alongside No Deal and Remain to be held ASAP.
If this were to happen, then a) we might have to call off the party conferences and b) postpone a General Election until another referendum had taken place.
Meanwhile…. when we stop fantasising about a Lib Dem majority government…
BBC News Brexit: Scottish judges rule Parliament suspension is unlawful. The court ruled that the prime minister was attempting to “stymie Parliament” by suspending it for five weeks
If the LibDems win a majority in a GE then they have a democratic mandate to revoke Art50, if they are going to support whoever else wins a GE then should only do so if new referendum and PR are on the table. If we have already left the EU, then closest possible relationship with EU but that can’t be major policy because it will be old news by then (hard to believe but a lost cause, no-one will want to go through Brexit again once done)… vague promises about equality etc will not win votes, so basically going to need two separate manifesto’s depending on where Brexit is.
Moving the tax burden from individuals on to companies ought to be the core of it, though.
People voted for the Lib Dems in the Euro elections because they were the loudest party saying “Bollocks to Brexit”, not because we had policy of a peoples vote. A simple message cuts through, “Revoke” is as simple as it gets, try to make it complicated and you end up like the Labour Party, with so many if, buts and maybes that no one actually knows what they think or what they will do.
Yes the Scottish courts decsion is going down a storm with the posters on the Daily Whails website, soon be republishing their “Enemies of the People” front page. Strange how Brexi’s love democracy and the rule of law until it doesn’t go their way, now what are they, can’t quite think, a word being with h and a capital H at that seems to be trying to form in my mind.
It seems to me, that as others (Labour, and some ex-Conservatives like Oliver Letwin and Anne Milton) are adopting the position supporting a new referendum, it is necessary to distinguish Liberal Democrats from them somehow, and prove that Liberal Democrats are willing to go further to keep UK in the EU. Of course, though Labour is only considering supporting a referendum, it will not engage itself to support remaining in the EU in the referendum, but would the voters see the difference in a general election, if both Labour and Liberal Democrats would support a referendum?
Liberal Democrats could argue, that if they engage revoking article 50 in the case they get the majority in general election, and they will get that majority, they are following the democratic will of the people by revoking. In this fashion Liberal Democrats will make themselves an instrument for those voters who support revoking to show their will in the general election.
However, there is a likely possibility, that the general election doesn’t produce a majority in the parliament to any party. In that situation Liberal Democrats should engage to do anything to keep UK in the EU. If there isn’t a majority in the parliament for revoking the article 50, then Liberal Democrats should support a new referendum, which would clarify the people’s will on the issue.
Many people don’t realise that revoking Article 50 does not preclude serving a fresh notification at any time of our choosing. We are presently due to leave the EU by default on 31st October if no agreement has been reached. Revoking Article 50 buys the necessary time to comprehensively review the options for a post-exist relationship with the EU without the encumbrance of the present WA, since it would fall with the revocation.
I believe we are right to say we will revoke, but I also believe that this should be made the raison d’être for our policy.
There is nothing undemocratic about pledging to revoke article 50 if you can command a majority in the country at a general election. As Revoke simply re-establishes the status quo. In fact it is a classic example of walking away from a bad deal, because it leaves you no worse off than before negotiations started (unlike crash out Brexit).
Revoke is also simple to communicate on the doorstep (unlike Labour’s weird convoluted proposal – that even their frontbench struggles to explain).
If there is an election we should stand as the Revoke, Remain and Rebuild party – the only way to get us out of this Tory mess. If we miraculously gained a majority it would give us the mandate we needed to act in the national interest. Unlike leaving with no deal (which closes the door on Remain for good), Remaining for now would leave Leave free to campaign in future for a different way of leaving.
If we don’t win a majority (or there is no GE – but some GNU), we should continue (as now) to work with other parties to get a public vote on the current Withdrawal Agreement (note: the WA is NOT going to change substantially regardless of who is in government – Labour’s talk of renegotiating it is utter rubbish).
In theory, even Leavers should support such a vote as they apparently hate the WA more than those who voted Remain but are prepared to compromise.
At all times we will do everything in our democratic power to stop us crashing out with no withdrawal agreement – as this is not what was promised by the Leave campaign.
Please note there are also two big problems with a second referendum and calling it the ‘Final Say’:
1) What question would you ask?
Whatever you offer has to be politically and realistically actionable (MPs must be prepared to accept and act on the result). Crashing out is neither – yet the hard Leave camp for call it a fix if you excluded the option.
Equally, you cannot reasonably offer the current Withdrawal Agreement because MPs have rejected it three times (and Leave claim it isn’t even ‘proper’ leave) – yet there is no chance the EU will renegotiate this (particularly absent any realistic counter-proposal from the UK).
2) The term ‘Final Say’ falls into the trap of implying that leaving puts an end to Brexit – when it fact leaving is just the beginning.
In fact, crash out Brexit would be better called Groundhog Brexit as it would simply reset the clock on negotiations to the start of the Withdrawal Agreement process (minus the protection of Article 50). Even leaving with the Withdrawal Agreement only starts the clock ticking on our 20-month transition period and the urgent need to agree our future relationship.
Currently the only indication we have as to what that future will be is in the 26 pages of the Political Declaration – this is sketchy at best and undemocratic at worst since it hasn’t been approved by parliament. Furthermore, Johnson is already talking of going for Canada minus minus (it used to plus plus but apparently that involved too many trade offs for the Brexit fundamentalists). Effectively accepting the WA means a blind Brexit – a groundhog Brexit – trapped in negotiations (with the EU and countless other trading partners) for the next 5-7 years while we haemorrhage business and influence.
The only way to put an end to Brexit is to Revoke it. The LibDems need to lead on this and put clear water between us and the other parties. Anything less will be seen as equivocation and we will suffer the same fate as Labour under Corbyn – irrelevance.