Kirsten Johnson

Teachers’ voting intention switching to Lib Dems

By | Wed 11th September 2019 - 3:15 pm

Check out this link to a recent survey of teachers. When asked how they would vote if a general election were held now, 30% of those surveyed said Lib Dem!

This is remarkable, as 60% in a previous survey said they voted Labour in the 2017 election. The move towards Lib Dems shows we are getting our education policy right – calling for increased funding and reversing school cuts; increased teachers’ pay and allowing teachers to teach rather than being put under unnecessary pressure from inspections; and supporting SEND pupils with increased provision.

You can read more of the Liberal Democrats plan for education here, Demand Better for our Schools.

* Kirsten Johnson is the PPC for North Devon and Day Editor of Lib Dem Voice.

