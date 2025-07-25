Why I’m standing to be Party President

In November party members will be voting to elect our next Party President. At Lib Dem Voice we welcome posts from each of the candidates – one to launch their candidature (like this one) plus a maximum of one per week during the actual campaign.

Populists are on the march across Britain.

Reform are surging on the basis of exploiting people’s fears and offering snake oil solutions for their own political gain.

The Conservatives – still a formidable opponent of ours – have become little more than a Farage tribute act.

And Labour are increasingly dancing to this dark tune; Starmer’s “island of strangers” speech was the tip of the iceberg.

It is clear that our country cannot rely on anyone else to credibly fight back against the division, pessimism and envy polluting our politics.

And our communities cannot rely on anyone else to boldly fight for liberal values of liberty, equality, community, inclusion, internationalism, environmentalism, and so much more.

That job falls to us.

The Liberal Democrats must be the first and last line of defence against populism.

I’m standing to be our next President to ensure that our party has the energy, focus, and ambition to step up to this fight – at the ballot box and beyond – at such a pivotal moment in our national story.

To do that, and to win elections everywhere, we’ve got to bring people in, build them up and get things done. In particular, we must:

Empower party members to win

I’ll work with ALDC and our Campaigns Team to ensure every member is equipped with the campaign tools and networks they need to challenge populism on the ground.

We know that Lib Dem community politics inoculates our communities against division.

Diversify our party

We need to better reflect the communities we’re ambitious to serve.

I’ll work with the Lib Dem Campaign for Race Equality, Racial Diversity Campaign, Lib Dem Women, Campaign for Gender Balance, the Lib Dem Disability Association, LGBT+ Lib Dems, Young Liberals, and others to craft a strategy to drive greater diversity at all levels in our party, as per the GE2024 review.

Drive youth engagement

16 and 17 year olds will be voting at the next General Election. We must be ready for this.

Working with the Young Liberals and Scottish and Welsh colleagues (where 16 and 17 year olds already vote in devolved and local elections), I’ll spearhead the development of a youth engagement strategy, to ensure we don’t abandon young voters to the populists who seek to exploit them.

Champion local government

Our country needs to hear more about Lib Dem councillors’ successes across Britain.

I’ll work with our team at the Local Government Association and our Media Team to ensure we unashamedly shout about our local government work.

I’ll also launch a pilot buddying scheme between some of our Lib Dem council group leaders and parliamentarians to help our leading lights of local government get even more of the parliamentary back-up they need.

Be a megaphone for our members

Critically, I’ll represent the voice of our members, activists and campaigners internally and externally.

I’ll also use my platform and profile as an MP to reach new audiences with Conference’s bold ideas for a society where people are free from poverty, ignorance and conformity.

We are a party for every corner of England, Scotland and Wales. Our message must ring out from the Cornish coast to the Highland hamlets, from our Northern cities to our Welsh villages, and everywhere in between. There are no “no-go” areas for our values.

So that’s my pitch. But my style involves more than talking.

My style has always been to listen, collaborate and then to waste no time in rolling up my sleeves to get things done, out in the field.

It’s what drove me to launch an award-winning social enterprise supporting young people out of crime, having seen what led them toward gangs.

It’s what drove me to become a councillor in my home ward, and use participatory budgeting methods to pioneer a community-led cost of living emergency fund to support Eastbourne’s Foodbank, which was then the busiest in the country.

And it’s what drove me to beat the Conservatives in Eastbourne and relentlessly pursue and secure reform of the law on domestic abuse as an MP, joining forces with victims and survivors across the country – including my own family.

I’ll apply this same approach of listening, collaborating and acting if elected as President of the party I’ve been a proud member of since I was 16.

And in that tradition of listening, I’d love to hear your take on what we need to do to ensure our party is ready to fight for the soul of our country.

Share your thoughts and get involved through our campaign website.

Let’s get things done – and let’s do it together!

* Josh Babarinde OBE is the Liberal Democrat MP for Eastbourne. He is the Founder and CEO of Cracked It, London's award-winning social enterprise smartphone repair service, staffed by young ex-offenders.