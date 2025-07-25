How to save hundreds of billions of pounds

Central banks raise interest rates to control inflation. UK debtors have paid a ballpark £500 billion since rates began rising in November 2021, mostly through higher mortgage and credit card payments, averaging 7% of GDP each year. The banks keep a chunk, and the rest goes to their clients, with taxes collected along the way. The average UK saver is getting a few hundred pounds in interest each year but the vast majority of that half trillion (and rising) is going to the already rich.

Yet over half of UK owner-occupation is outright ownership. Their savings grow from any interest rate increase intended to curb inflation by making us poorer. The pain inflicted on mortgage holders and other debtors (including government) is all the greater to compensate for the extra purchasing power going to the already rich. Their higher propensity to save reduces demand temporarily, later adding to the annual £100 billion in inflationary inheritances that the debtors must also counter.

There is a better way. Inflation management requires pain, but if we inflict it through higher taxes instead of higher interest rates we can use the money to pay off the national debt and restore public finances. £500 billion exaggerates the savings we have missed in recent years if less pain is needed because tax changes are more immediate and better targeted, but less pain is its own reward. Paying off the national debt locks the money away, instead of redistributing it to the already rich, which is both counter-productive and highly regressive.

Later in the cycle, as tax rates are cut to stimulate the economy, tax revenues would still accrue relative to the position pre-tightening, only more slowly. Interests rates would remain the backstop against inflation, deflation, and government profligacy. Good fiscal governance could see the interest rate unchanged throughout the economic cycle, increasing stability and reducing costs. Corporations would invest more, easing inflationary pressures. Currently investment is often cut when companies are hit as collateral damage by interest rate hikes aimed at changing consumer behaviour.

This is Keynesian demand management, but without the commitment to full employment. Instead, we can use demand management as the first line of defence against inflation, leaving an independent monetary policy as the backstop instead of first resort. A tax ‘ventilator’ from zero to 3% on incomes above the national average should be sufficient to control inflation, targeting those most responsible for consumer spending. With all proceeds paying off the national debt, it is cheap at twice the price.

A double lock on inflation will reduce interest rates, cut mortgages and other debt servicing, and also stimulate investment and growth; all the while bailing out heavily indebted governments instead of exacerbating inequality. Neo-Keynesianism requires less pain to control inflation, which could be borne by the broadest shoulders should a government so choose.

* Alastair Bowman is a life-long Lib Dem who chaired Camberwell and Peckham from 2007 to 2010. He now lives in the French Pyrenees.