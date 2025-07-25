ALDC by-election report, 24th July

In Berkhamsted, we secured an overwhelming victory, successfully defending this seat. Well done to Cllr Will Jankowski and the local team for ensuring this seat remained in Liberal Democrats’ control.

Dacorum BC, Berkhamsted West

Liberal Democrats (Will Jankowski): 643 (56.4%, -2.0)

Conservative: 357 (31.3%, +8.5)

Green Party: 99 (8.7%, -0.4)

Labour: 41 (3.6%, -6.1)

Liberal Democrats HOLD

Turnout: 24.47%

In Rutland, the Conservatives were able to secure victory, gaining this seat off the Green Party. Well done to Jonathan Nichols and the local team for ensuring that we finished in second place.

Rutland Council, Barleythorpe

Conservative: 209 (35.9%)

Liberal Democrat (Jonathan Nichols): 136 (23.4%)

Reform UK: 123 (21.1%)

Independent: 114 (19.6%)

Conservative GAIN from Green Party

Turnout: 29.3%

In Swanage, the Conservatives secured yet another victory, with an exceedingly high by-election turnout of over 45%. Well done to Poppy Maltby and the local team for increasing our vote share by over 10%.

Dorset Council, Swanage

Conservative: 1254 (35.3%, -0.4)

Reform UK: 748 (21.0%, new)

Liberal Democrats (Poppy Maltby): 737 (20.7%, +12.8)

Independents for Dorset: 415 (11.7%, -7.7)

Labour: 400 (11.3%, -19.4)

Conservative HOLD

Turnout: 45.4%

In Bromley, Reform UK secured victory, closely followed by the Conservatives. Commiserations to Laura McCracken and the local team; this was a tough result after a hard-fought campaign.

Bromley LBC, Bromley Common & Holwood

Reform UK: 1342 (34.0%, new)

Conservative: 1161 (29.4%, -11.8)

Labour: 720 (18.2%, -10.4)

Liberal Democrats (Laura McCracken): 540 (13.7%, -2.2)

Green Party: 185 (4.7%, -9.7)

Reform UK GAIN from Conservative

Turnout: 28%

In Cardiff, Labour successfully defended this seat in a closely-fought contest against Reform UK. Well done to Wayne Street and the local team for increasing our vote share by nearly 10% in this ward.

Cardiff Council, Llanrumney

Labour: 755 (39.2%, -17.6)

Reform UK: 630 (33.2%, New)

Liberal Democrat (Wayne Street): 281 (14.6%, +9.5)

Plaid Cymru: 138 (7.2%, -2.6)

Conservative: 64 (3.3%, -13.3)

Green Party: 47 (2.4%, -7.4)

Labour HOLD

Turnout: 24%

In Borehamwood, the Conservatives secured a tight victory against Reform UK. Thank you to Rosalind Levine and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Hertsmere BC, Borehamwood Brookmeadow

Conservative: 478 (29.6%, -18.7)

Reform UK: 394 (24.4%, New)

Independent: 339 (21.0%, New)

Labour: 295 (18.3%, -33.5)

Liberal Democrat (Rosalind Levine): 47 (2.9%, New)

Green Party: 37 (2.3%, New)

Independent: 26 (1.6%, New)

Conservative HOLD

Turnout: 24.8%

In Lichfield, the Conservatives were able to secure victory, with little threat from from Reform UK. Thank you to Morag Maclean and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Lichfield DC, Alrewas and Fradley

Conservative: 690 (42.4%, -1.1)

Reform UK: 439 (27.0%, new)

Labour: 314 (19.3%, -17.9)

Liberal Democrats (Morag Maclean): 185 (11.4%, -7.9)

Conservative HOLD

Turnout: 26%

Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams.

