Liam Yip

ALDC by-election report, 24th July

By | Fri 25th July 2025 - 5:39 pm

In Berkhamsted, we secured an overwhelming victory, successfully defending this seat. Well done to Cllr Will Jankowski and the local team for ensuring this seat remained in Liberal Democrats’ control.

Dacorum BC, Berkhamsted West
Liberal Democrats (Will Jankowski): 643 (56.4%, -2.0)
Conservative: 357 (31.3%, +8.5)
Green Party: 99 (8.7%, -0.4)
Labour: 41 (3.6%, -6.1)

Liberal Democrats HOLD

Turnout: 24.47%

In Rutland, the Conservatives were able to secure victory, gaining this seat off the Green Party. Well done to Jonathan Nichols and the local team for ensuring that we finished in second place.

Rutland Council, Barleythorpe
Conservative: 209 (35.9%)
Liberal Democrat (Jonathan Nichols): 136 (23.4%)
Reform UK: 123 (21.1%)
Independent: 114 (19.6%)

Conservative GAIN from Green Party

Turnout: 29.3%

In Swanage, the Conservatives secured yet another victory, with an exceedingly high by-election turnout of over 45%. Well done to Poppy Maltby and the local team for increasing our vote share by over 10%.

Dorset Council, Swanage
Conservative: 1254 (35.3%, -0.4)
Reform UK: 748 (21.0%, new)
Liberal Democrats (Poppy Maltby): 737 (20.7%, +12.8)
Independents for Dorset: 415 (11.7%, -7.7)
Labour: 400 (11.3%, -19.4)

Conservative HOLD

Turnout: 45.4%

In Bromley, Reform UK secured victory, closely followed by the Conservatives. Commiserations to Laura McCracken and the local team; this was a tough result after a hard-fought campaign.

Bromley LBC, Bromley Common & Holwood
Reform UK: 1342 (34.0%, new)
Conservative: 1161 (29.4%, -11.8)
Labour: 720 (18.2%, -10.4)
Liberal Democrats (Laura McCracken): 540 (13.7%, -2.2)
Green Party: 185 (4.7%, -9.7)

Reform UK GAIN from Conservative

Turnout: 28%

In Cardiff, Labour successfully defended this seat in a closely-fought contest against Reform UK. Well done to Wayne Street and the local team for increasing our vote share by nearly 10% in this ward.

Cardiff Council, Llanrumney
Labour: 755 (39.2%, -17.6)
Reform UK: 630 (33.2%, New)
Liberal Democrat (Wayne Street): 281 (14.6%, +9.5)
Plaid Cymru: 138 (7.2%, -2.6)
Conservative: 64 (3.3%, -13.3)
Green Party: 47 (2.4%, -7.4)

Labour HOLD

Turnout: 24%

In Borehamwood, the Conservatives secured a tight victory against Reform UK. Thank you to Rosalind Levine and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Hertsmere BC, Borehamwood Brookmeadow
Conservative: 478 (29.6%, -18.7)
Reform UK: 394 (24.4%, New)
Independent: 339 (21.0%, New)
Labour: 295 (18.3%, -33.5)
Liberal Democrat (Rosalind Levine): 47 (2.9%, New)
Green Party: 37 (2.3%, New)
Independent: 26 (1.6%, New)

Conservative HOLD

Turnout: 24.8%

In Lichfield, the Conservatives were able to secure victory, with little threat from from Reform UK. Thank you to Morag Maclean and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Lichfield DC, Alrewas and Fradley
Conservative: 690 (42.4%, -1.1)
Reform UK: 439 (27.0%, new)
Labour: 314 (19.3%, -17.9)
Liberal Democrats (Morag Maclean): 185 (11.4%, -7.9)

Conservative HOLD

Turnout: 26%

Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams.

A full summary of these results, and all other principal council by-elections, can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Liam Yip is the Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert

Recent Comments

  • Peter Hirst
    It is probably only the USA that can provide sufficient leverage on the Israeli government and Hamas to allow a ceasefire to be agreed and for it to stick. Othe...
  • Andrew Emmerson
    I feel like I should comment on clearly only the most pressing and urgent issue presented by Josh. So Josh, why is it you're stopping in the highland hamlets...
  • Peter Hirst
    The only real solution to certain views dominating the electoral space is a better educated electorate. Perhaps in the UK the introduction of votes for 16 - 18s...
  • David Blake
    I agree with others that an MP should concentrate on their work as an MP. If they do decide to go for something like Party President, they should at least wait...
  • Brenda Will
    @Peter Martin “ Therefore if the ND didn’t exist none of us would have any money! At least none that were expressed in pounds” You will understand in 17...