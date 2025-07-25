ALDC by-election report, 24th July

In Berkhamsted, we secured an overwhelming victory, successfully defending this seat. Well done to Cllr Will Jankowski and the local team for ensuring this seat remained in Liberal Democrats’ control.
Dacorum BC, Berkhamsted West
Liberal Democrats (Will Jankowski): 643 (56.4%, -2.0)
Conservative: 357 (31.3%, +8.5)
Green Party: 99 (8.7%, -0.4)
Labour: 41 (3.6%, -6.1)
Liberal Democrats HOLD
Turnout: 24.47%
In Rutland, the Conservatives were able to secure victory, gaining this seat off the Green Party. Well done to Jonathan Nichols and the local team for ensuring that we finished in second place.
Rutland Council, Barleythorpe
Conservative: 209 (35.9%)
Liberal Democrat (Jonathan Nichols): 136 (23.4%)
Reform UK: 123 (21.1%)
Independent: 114 (19.6%)
Conservative GAIN from Green Party
Turnout: 29.3%
In Swanage, the Conservatives secured yet another victory, with an exceedingly high by-election turnout of over 45%. Well done to Poppy Maltby and the local team for increasing our vote share by over 10%.
Dorset Council, Swanage
Conservative: 1254 (35.3%, -0.4)
Reform UK: 748 (21.0%, new)
Liberal Democrats (Poppy Maltby): 737 (20.7%, +12.8)
Independents for Dorset: 415 (11.7%, -7.7)
Labour: 400 (11.3%, -19.4)
Conservative HOLD
Turnout: 45.4%
In Bromley, Reform UK secured victory, closely followed by the Conservatives. Commiserations to Laura McCracken and the local team; this was a tough result after a hard-fought campaign.
Bromley LBC, Bromley Common & Holwood
Reform UK: 1342 (34.0%, new)
Conservative: 1161 (29.4%, -11.8)
Labour: 720 (18.2%, -10.4)
Liberal Democrats (Laura McCracken): 540 (13.7%, -2.2)
Green Party: 185 (4.7%, -9.7)
Reform UK GAIN from Conservative
Turnout: 28%
In Cardiff, Labour successfully defended this seat in a closely-fought contest against Reform UK. Well done to Wayne Street and the local team for increasing our vote share by nearly 10% in this ward.
Cardiff Council, Llanrumney
Labour: 755 (39.2%, -17.6)
Reform UK: 630 (33.2%, New)
Liberal Democrat (Wayne Street): 281 (14.6%, +9.5)
Plaid Cymru: 138 (7.2%, -2.6)
Conservative: 64 (3.3%, -13.3)
Green Party: 47 (2.4%, -7.4)
Labour HOLD
Turnout: 24%
In Borehamwood, the Conservatives secured a tight victory against Reform UK. Thank you to Rosalind Levine and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.
Hertsmere BC, Borehamwood Brookmeadow
Conservative: 478 (29.6%, -18.7)
Reform UK: 394 (24.4%, New)
Independent: 339 (21.0%, New)
Labour: 295 (18.3%, -33.5)
Liberal Democrat (Rosalind Levine): 47 (2.9%, New)
Green Party: 37 (2.3%, New)
Independent: 26 (1.6%, New)
Conservative HOLD
Turnout: 24.8%
In Lichfield, the Conservatives were able to secure victory, with little threat from from Reform UK. Thank you to Morag Maclean and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.
Lichfield DC, Alrewas and Fradley
Conservative: 690 (42.4%, -1.1)
Reform UK: 439 (27.0%, new)
Labour: 314 (19.3%, -17.9)
Liberal Democrats (Morag Maclean): 185 (11.4%, -7.9)
Conservative HOLD
Turnout: 26%
Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams.
* Liam Yip is the Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC