Why it’s vital for public health that the Lib Dem leadership election goes ahead

Following the absolutely correct decision to cancel the Liberal Democrat Federal, Scottish and Welsh Conferences, some have been calling for the Liberal Democrat Leadership Election – the timeline of which was already decided by Federal Board some time ago – to be indefinitely delayed.

While I understand the sentiment, I think it sends completely the wrong message – irresponsibly so.

We have a responsibility to our communities, all of us, to be undertaking social distancing as much as possible right now. The UK government’s scientific advisors now say that the social distancing measures currently in place will have to continue for, at least, most of the year. Ultimately, until we have a vaccine for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, there is the possibility of social distancing measures being recommended or imposed at any time for the good of public health.

To delay our leadership election would send the message that we believe that daily life is going to return to relative normality in the near future.

The evidence shows that this is simply not the case. We have a responsibility as leaders to portray the reality of the situation we’re facing.

If people believe that our society’s response to COVID-19 is a binary between cancelling events or business as usual – and between self-isolation and no change in individual behaviour at all – they are not going to engage with the social distancing measures that are vital to slowing the spread of the virus. ‘Flattening the curve’ is vital to ensuring that our NHS can continue functioning and that thousands of people who would otherwise survive the virus do not die from lack of resources.

We have an opportunity, with our leadership election, to demonstrate how it’s possible for some things to proceed in an environment of social distancing.

Obviously, physical hustings could not be held, for the same reason that our Conference could not go ahead. However, during the last leadership election, the e-hustings were very well received.

Unlike last time, where the candidates had to meet in HQ, the e-hustings should be held as a Zoom conference between the moderator and candidates which would be either recorded or streamed live. This would enable candidates to take part from their homes, thus following the advice of avoiding non-essential travel.

Most members now vote online. However, those paper ballots that are received could be counted by staff or by volunteers who happen to live near party HQ, to cut down on travel. It would be entirely possible to count the ballots safely by everyone involved maintaining distance from each other. The risk of transmitting the virus via paper is tiny (hence why the party has not stopped delivery of Focus leaflets and why Royal Mail are still delivering letters) but could be brought down to zero by waiting a few days before opening the ballots.

By showing that it’s possible for life to go on in an environment of social distancing, we encourage the public to engage with it. Cancelling our election, on the other hand, would send the dangerous message that we can only slow the spread of the virus by sending society into complete lockdown.

* Ross Stalker has a Master’s degree in Biotechnology from the University of the West of Scotland and was Liberal Democrat candidate for Paisley and Renfrewshire North at the 2019 General Election.