What we should now be calling for

Embed from Getty Images

On Friday afternoon Rishi Sunak announced that the government would pay up to 80% of wages up to £2500 a month. That is £30,000 a year. He hopes that HMRC will be able to pay all the grants applied for by the end of April. Coronavirus Business Interruption Loans will be available from Monday. Hopefully this will mean that every employer will be able to get the money they need to pay their workers up to £576.92 a week.

He has restored the value of the Local Housing Allowance to the 30th percentile of local rents: the reduced rate from 2011. (It had been the 50th percentile before this.)

However, he is not doing enough for those having to claim benefits. He is only increasing some benefits by £1000 a year (£19.23 a week). A single person’s Universal Credit is increasing from £73.34 a week to £92.57 a week and from 6th April it will be £93.82 a week. Statutory Sick Pay is currently £94.25 a week rising to £95.85 from 6th April.

While the help for those who are still being employed is adequate, it is inadequate for those who are going to have to rely on benefits. The party must call for more to be done for these people.

The first thing which must be done is to continue our call for the five weeks’ waiting period to be reduced to five days.

Secondly, we must continue to call for the benefit cap to be scrapped. There is little point in ending the benefit freeze and increasing Universal Credit for a family of four by £16.35 a month and the Local Housing Allowance by more than £6.02 a week if they should already be receiving £29,983.88 a year but because of the benefit cap they only receive £20,000. They are already £192 a week short. So increasing the benefits just increases the shortfall they will have because their benefit is capped at £384.61 a week.

Finally, we must call for the benefit level to be increased from 6th April to the poverty level, that is £160.30 a week for a single person, £276.20 for a couple and £85.56 for each child (possibly minus the child benefit rates of £21.05 for the first child and £17.90 for each subsequent child).

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level.