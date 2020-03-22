Michael Berwick-Gooding

What we should now be calling for

By | Sun 22nd March 2020 - 12:16 pm

Embed from Getty Images

On Friday afternoon Rishi Sunak announced that the government would pay up to 80% of wages up to £2500 a month. That is £30,000 a year. He hopes that HMRC will be able to pay all the grants applied for by the end of April. Coronavirus Business Interruption Loans will be available from Monday. Hopefully this will mean that every employer will be able to get the money they need to pay their workers up to £576.92 a week.

He has restored the value of the Local Housing Allowance to the 30th percentile of local rents: the reduced rate from 2011. (It had been the 50th percentile before this.)

However, he is not doing enough for those having to claim benefits. He is only increasing some benefits by £1000 a year (£19.23 a week). A single person’s Universal Credit is increasing from £73.34 a week to £92.57 a week and from 6th April it will be £93.82 a week. Statutory Sick Pay is currently £94.25 a week rising to £95.85 from 6th April.

While the help for those who are still being employed is adequate, it is inadequate for those who are going to have to rely on benefits. The party must call for more to be done for these people.

The first thing which must be done is to continue our call for the five weeks’ waiting period to be reduced to five days.

Secondly, we must continue to call for the benefit cap to be scrapped. There is little point in ending the benefit freeze and increasing Universal Credit for a family of four by £16.35 a month and the Local Housing Allowance by more than £6.02 a week if they should already be receiving £29,983.88 a year but because of the benefit cap they only receive £20,000. They are already £192 a week short. So increasing the benefits just increases the shortfall they will have because their benefit is capped at £384.61 a week.

Finally, we must call for the benefit level to be increased from 6th April to the poverty level, that is £160.30 a week for a single person, £276.20 for a couple and £85.56 for each child (possibly minus the child benefit rates of £21.05 for the first child and £17.90 for each subsequent child).

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 22nd Mar - 12:05pm
    Craig MacKinley commented on what is now the equivalent to what David Cameron had been saying in 2010, which Craig MacKinley admitted he did not...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 22nd Mar - 11:14am
    Well, well, Ross. A tremendous morale booster to the whole population of the UK - not just to the residents of Asquith's old seat. If...
  • User AvatarJennie 22nd Mar - 11:14am
    Fully agree, Ross, we should stick to the current timetable.
  • User AvatarHelen Dudden 22nd Mar - 11:11am
    Yes the NHS do the dirty work as they struggle. Jeremy Hunt was very unpopular with hospital doctor's. I remember on a visit to a...
  • User AvatarPaul Barker 22nd Mar - 11:02am
    We can use LDV to say whether we are interested in a Leadership Election or not, Expats isnt interested, I am. As of now, it...
  • User AvatarDilettante Eye 22nd Mar - 10:53am
    Simply out of curiosity, and whilst we have a few ‘UBI geeks’ in the room, can someone explain the financial changes, for state pensioners in...