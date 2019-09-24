Roger Hayes

Why I’ve decided to support Mark Pack for President

By | Tue 24th September 2019 - 5:00 pm

I know, some of you may think that an old troublemaker like me must have had a Johnsonesque exercise – write both a ‘for’ and an ‘against’ piece and then see which one to print, But no, it’s much simpler than that. I want to pick the winner and ensure he carries the full message and excels in the role.

Comms – Some people may find Mark a bit too ubiquitous, but he is the consummate communicator? Complaining you hear too much from Mark Pack is like saying we deliver too many leaflets in a by election!

Strategy – It has taken us far too long to be unambiguously pro-European and then to align those who agree with us at the very core of our core vote. Mark has been on the core vote case for years. It is undoubtedly the right strategy and there can be no room for faint hearts in our coming endeavour.

Boiler-room – our members, activists and staff will be the essential to our success. It is the wellbeing of our staff that finally made me think I should support Mark. We need many more staff working with us and we need them all to be properly paid and supported at every level. Mark, please make sure this happens as a matter of priority.

Digital media – we must be at the forefront of all the latest techniques. We must be nimble and dynamic digital campaigners, but the media is not the message and digital remains just one form of delivery.

Money, money, money – we must seriously up our game here. Yes, we need a good network donating lots, but it must all be ‘good’ money and that need’s a watchful eye. Let’s not forget we’ve been badly let down here in the past.

A conduit of Liberalism – I trust Mark to listen, ensure the message is heard and acted upon. He has a sharp mind and a campaigning passion.

Frontline – our Councillors, MPs, MSPs, MEPs, Senedd members, are all very busy campaigning and taking our message to the people. Let’s be sure there is also a big hitter at the top of the party machine to deliver the best infrastructure for our continued success.

President of the Liberal Democrats is not a sinecure or reward for long service. We’re not just stepping up a gear and going through a bit of a good patch for a change. We are now in the business of transforming the party into the greatest Liberal movement our country has ever seen. There can be no half measures, no well-meaning, ‘oh well we tried’. With the Tories on the ropes and Labour on the fence I truly believe this is now our time, let’s be sure we are the very best we can be.

Mark Pack gets my vote for President and if you want to see our party fully equipped for the 21st Century and for government then please give him your vote too.

* Roger Hayes has been an active Liberal for 45 years. He was candidate for Kingston in 1983 and 87 and a past Leader of Kingston Council.

