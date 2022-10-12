Why our Country and our Party need an Emergency Lib Dem Special Conference – Now

In less than 26 minutes on Friday 23 September Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng took an axe to what remains of the British Economy and the hopes and prospects of so many ordinary people, and totally destroyed the last vestiges that the Conservatives are the party of Economic competence. By the end of the day the pound had crashed over 4% in value (and is still falling) and the FTSE a further 2%, undermining the savings, pensions, and prospects of workers, the retired and the unemployed, be they Teachers, Doctors, Farmers, workers in industry or workers in entertainment. It affects them all.

However only a few days before, Federal Board and Federal Conference Committee decided to completely cancel Party Conference and put everything on hold until Spring Conference is held In York next March. While the decision that it would be seen to be inappropriate to hold conference during the period leading up to the Queen’s funeral was totally justified, it was totally misguided to think that the Lib Dems, as a party, should have no opportunity to say anything about the new prime minister and her deeply damaging new ideas for six months.

Every Lib Dem who met Liz Truss when she was, temporarily, a member of our party, seems to have quickly formed the view that she was a young lady with an eye for self-publicity and an extremely radical view on things – but it wasn’t a Liberal Democratic view, as she quickly found out as they began to question the reasoning behind her vision.

Everyone who works in Business knows that real growth and progress comes slowly, and need careful planning and sustained amounts of effort over years and sometimes decades. The desire for a quick fix, a dash for growth based on throwing vast amounts of borrowed money at its supporters, underpinned by a total lack of understanding of simple economic realities is no substitute for hard work and effort. Sacking a Permanent Secretary on Day One and calling the most outrageous gamble with our nation’s economy “A Fiscal Event” in order to avoid OBR scrutiny shows linguistic cunning that Vladimir Putin would be proud of.

We all know that our party has a proud record of economic competence thanks to Vince and his spell as Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills – A time when he actually got industry leaders talking to each other and dealing with the fundamental issues they faced. He even started to develop a proper Industrial strategy, something the UK hasn’t had since the 1970s. However, we can’t expect Ed and his few close advisors to develop and make a case for a radically different Lib Dem solution to Conservative incompetence on their own in a five minute slot on the BBC between coverage of the Labour Party Conference and the sports news.

He needs the support of the whole party and help from party members to develop a real radical Liberal Democrat alternative to this Tory created crisis, and a forum that will cut through into the national media, so we can present these to the country. We can only do this by being more wide ranging, radical and comprehensively better in our proposals, and to do this:He, and we, need a conference.

However, we don’t need yet another set of deadly dull Lib Dem policy motions that simply say

Conference Notes – Things are bad

Conference Believes – Things should be better

Conference Further Notes – The Government are responsible for this mess

Conference Reaffirms – Everything we ever said about this in the past, that the government still hasn’t done

Conference Calls on – The Government to magically change its mind and do what we want

When what need to get cut through is

This is the solution and Lib Dems Commit to do everything it can in government to sort it all out

Currently there are good Lib Dems working on a solution to these problems, but to make it successful we need a Federal Conference to give it the publicity it needs.So in summary

I note – Things are bad I believe – Things can be made much better I further note – That we have better solutions but we need to promote, debate and agree them, quickly I reaffirm – That we need to hold this Government responsible for the mess I call on – Federal Conference Committee and Federal Board to convene an Emergency Special Conference later this year to allow these to be discussed

And

To make sure this happens – Every Lib Dem who cares about our country’s future and our party’s continuing relevance should formally request that the party call an Emergency Special Conference later this year, in accordance with Section 6.3 of the Party’s Constitution, to discuss our solution to the economic crisis that the Conservative party has unleashed on the British people.

* David Evans is a Liberal Democrat Councillor and lifelong Liberal and Liberal Democrat.