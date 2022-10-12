How will the Coronation affect local elections?

It has been announced that the Coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday 6th May 2023 (although that news on the BBC was quickly eclipsed by the information that he will be appearing in The Repair Shop).

So how will that affect the local elections due to take place on Thursday 4th May? These will include elections to a number of metropolitan, unitary, district and parish Councils that elect by thirds, together many where the whole council will be elected, plus some directly elected Mayors.

There are several factors to take into account:

Many Councils now do the count on Friday during the day, instead of overnight, and some carry on into the Saturday, especially where there are elections at several levels. Parish Councils are normally counted on Saturday. We would expect a day to be announced as a Bank Holiday in lieu of the Saturday. Could that be on the Friday? The week will be full of news on all media of the preparations for the Coronation which could deplete turnout. Is it possible that the coverage in the run-up to the event, with a lot of patriotic fervour, may sway voters? If the results are bad for the Conservatives – which would not be surprising! – this news will be conveniently buried.

Your thoughts, please.

Note that this is a post about the impact of a major national event on local elections – it is not about the monarchy itself.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.