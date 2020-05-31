Why we need the English State Party of the Liberal Democrats

Is there any point to the English State Party of the Liberal Democrats?”

A recent article asked this question, and it’s a good question, and one asked by many people over the years.

In some ways the English layer of the Lib Dems is there because we are a Federal Party with the Party in Scotland and Wales who are the constituent parts of the party, and there has to be something at an English level.

For the last three months I’ve been Chair of the Party in England. I don’t like calling it the English Party, as one of our Bangladeshi members in Portsmouth saw that I had got this new role and was worried that I had joined some right wing fringe party.

The Party in England has done good, behind the scenes work, over the last few years. It provides the framework for the approval and selection of parliamentary candidates so that we have the same standards across England. It has also run the disciplinary function in England for many years. For individual members this is now being done by the Federal Party, whilst the Party in England will try to resolve problems in Local Parties and Council Groups.

There are many functions that the Party in England could do, but it has decided its better done at a different layer of the Party. During the Covid 19 crisis we have seen the different nations of the UK make different decisions on lockdown etc. That’s because health is a devolved issue. The list of functions that the UK wide Government does are limited. Defence, foreign affairs, pensions, social security and abortion rights. So policy on education, transport, farming, environment, energy, health etc are all decided at the state level (Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and England). So developing policy on these areas should be done by the Party in England as it is by the Scottish and Welsh Lib Dems. But we have taken the pragmatic decision that we will leave the policy creation work for these devolved subject areas with the Federal Party HQ. So there is no English Policy Committee, as this would be duplication. The same is true of the bits of Party Conference looking at devolved issues etc.

So what does the Party in England do? In my view no institution has the right to exist unless it is doing something useful and adding value.

In the three months I have been Chair of the Party in England I’ve seen the main benefit being that we bring together all the Regional Chairs, so we can help Regions work better, so they can help Local Parties work better. Ten days ago the Party in England sent out advice to Local Parties on how to do selections for the 2021 council election candidates (and what to do with candidates from the postponed 2020 council elections) during the lockdown, so that every Local Party has some guidance and doesn’t have to make it up from scratch.

We have debated and approved an Organisational Strategy Paper. This sets out our objective to support and empower Regions to help get Local Parties to work in a more efficient and effective way. To skill up Local Parties so that they are able to campaign on the ground in a more effective way, and in more places and therefore win more seats.

Many Regions now have Regional Development Officers working to skill up volunteers in Local Parties so they can campaign better and more effectively. I have just finished my term as Regional Chair in South Central Region and we have gone down this route, and it has shown how well this works. ALDC provide professional line management and support for around half these posts.

More and more Regions are looking at doing something like this, and the job of the Party in England is to spread best practice and help all Regions and Local Parties become better campaigning organisations. But there are other areas too. Getting more members in each Region involved in thinking about and developing policy. Helping Treasurers and Data Officers know their roles and do them well so we avoid trouble with the Electoral Commission and make the most of the money and the data we collect.

Over the last 10 years we have been hollowed out as a Party on the ground. Places that used to have strong and effective organisations have withered and contracted. Some so much so that we have lost all of our councillor base. If we are to rebuild that grassroots on the ground presence then someone needs to lead this in England, and this is the role I think the Party in England has chosen. To help support Regions and Local Parties to be more active in more places and win in more places.

So the Party in England exists because we are a federal party by nature. But it also exists to do this vital work of helping to rebuild our grassroots campaigning structure and to skill up the volunteers that are at the heart of our Party. I think that is a worthwhile role.

* Gerald Vernon-Jackson is leader of Portsmouth City Council, Lib Dem Leader at the Local Government Association and Chair of the English State Party of the Liberal Democrats