Will party reforms really lead to more democracy?

As anyone glancing down the Lib Dem Voice homepage will become rapidly aware, Vince has recently laid out his plans for the future of the Liberal Democrats, and party grandees and official social media accounts are pumping out a slickly coordinated and prepared promotional run of articles and ads. Whether this is remotely appropriate during a consultation on a draft paper, I’ll leave as an exercise for the reader – but I wanted in any case to discuss the detail, so let’s cut the rhetoric and talk about the fine print that’s been conspicuously missing from recent articles. Do these proposals actually present a blueprint that will turn the Lib Dems into a much larger “movement for moderates”? And is that what we want to become?
It’s unclear either how the party will validate supporters effectively and efficiently, or how conflicts between member and supporter votes will be balanced if they arise in this two-speed system. The issue of tensions between Federal Policy Committee’s priorities motions and the proposed priority ballots for supporters has likewise been unaddressed, especially if HQ rather than FPC intend to write those ballot papers. A non-MP leader also raises the constitutional problem of how the parliamentary leader is then selected – if members are entirely cut out of selecting our parliamentary leader then we risk a worrying gulf opening between our policy-making members and our policy-delivering MPs. The right to choose our parliamentary leader is not one I think that Lib Dem members will be happy to give up lightly.
There’s a deeper structural problem with the supporter balloting system though, which is that it potentially significantly centralises, rather than opens up, the party. If, as the leadership presumably intend, the majority of those balloted are supporters, and we move to holding far more ballots both among supporters and members as the consultation paper suggests, then the question of how those people are communicated with arises. If the only people who can communicate with this new supporter base are HQ, then we end up with a cycle of our glorious leaders coming up with ideas, telling everyone how good they are, balloting a load of people who’ve only been told why the idea is good, and then surprisingly receiving back the answer that yes, the good idea is in fact good. This is how “democracy” works in a number of countries around the world, but not I suspect in any we’d wish to emulate.
Meaningful democracy requires a level playing field and a fair debate – party associated organisations and member groups are vital to policy formation at conference, for example. So how are the leadership going to ensure that their proposed wider movement provides an intellectual space for liberal ideas rather than just an echo chamber for the leadership of the day? Will member organisations get access and the ability to regularly communicate with Lib Dem supporters, so that we actually get? Will member campaigns be able to present an opposition case to any member ballots, on an equal footing to the proposition?
I have more questions on this topic than space in an article to write them down, and it’s not simply a case of the devil being in the detail – the issues posed above are absolutely questions of vision, of whether we want an informed, participatory future for our movement or a cut-down, centralised shell that can bypass members and use supporter ballots as a legitimising prop. Unless I get a satisfactory answer to that, I won’t be able to support Vince’s proposals – and I suspect I’m not alone.
* James Baillie is a member and activist from Breckland and a former chair of the Lib Dems' Radical Association. He is currently a doctoral student at the University of Vienna, where he works on digital studies of medieval Georgia. He blogs about politics at thoughtsofprogress.wordpress.com.
I would welcome new, online, ways to communicate directly with members and I support the idea of broadening our engagement with “supporters” who share our values and are willing to sign up to a statement of them.
I’m guessing that some of the impetus for these proposals has been the numbers of people who sign our petitions or otherwise show support for them online and it has to be right that those people are better engaged than simply signing up and getting emails forever encouraging them to sign more things and to become members. Getting those conversations going, instead of the party simply pressing transmit has to be a good thing.
The issue of control is crucial. The “great and the good” have as much right as anyone else to have a view, organise to communicate that view (and to write lots of co-ordinated articles for LDV to support it), but if they are the only people with the power to do that, it’s not the party I want to belong to. If we move into a new online world of discussion and debate that shapes our policy, giving all the voices within the party and the public access to put their view, with some sort of evaluation and control to make sure that happens, but without giving a free, large, platform to propagandists and insurgents whose values we cannot ever share.
We need a similar form of gatekeeping for the supporters scheme. There are people who call themselves liberal, and believe they are, but who promote hatred, division and conflict. There seems to be a lot of confusion in some quarters between libertarianism and liberalism. There are other people, on left and right, whose ideology would be fine with joining our supporters scheme to sow confusion and damage within the party and who have the organisation and funding to do real harm before anyone else realises what is going on.
Lastly, it is deeply wrong to be taking “pre-registration” for a scheme which does not yet exist and which members are being consulted on. Apart from anything else, what do you do with all those people’s enthusiasm if the scheme is rejected. It looks and feels like part of a coordinated campaign to bounce us into a decision.
This is exactly the kind of thoughtful contribution we need in this debate. These are perfectly reasonable questions and they deserve thoughtful responses. As I’ve said elsewhere on LDV, I’m not instinctively against these proposals but they do require a lot of thought and discussion. We need to know where we are going, otherwise we may end up somewhere else!
An excellent piece. Nice to read a thoughtful contribution to the debate, rather than more cheerleading.
“it is deeply wrong to be taking “pre-registration” for a scheme which does not yet exist and which members are being consulted on. Apart from anything else, what do you do with all those people’s enthusiasm if the scheme is rejected. It looks and feels like part of a coordinated campaign to bounce us into a decision.”
I agree very much with this.
These are really important points that we often forget as a party: democracy is a process, not an event. It was the same with the OMOV debate, there was lots of talk about how it was going to be more democracy, but without putting in place any of the structures that allow that to be an informed democracy. It’s too much ‘never mind the quality, feel the width’ for a party that prides itself about being internally democratic.