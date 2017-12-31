Willie Rennie’s New Year message: The forces of openness and tolerance tolerance must win the argument in 2018

In recent years we have witnessed the forces of division making advances in the court of public opinion. It has made our country more introspective and insular instead of the outward looking, optimistic nation that it has traditionally been.

In 2018, it is my ambition to make sure the forces of openness and tolerance start winning the argument again.

We should begin with immigration. It is good for our social fabric, our culture and our economy. Bringing people from across the globe enriches us with talented and energetic people who want to give to their new home as well as enjoy the benefits of our society.

There should be no more to fear from people who have the drive to travel here for hundreds of miles than your neighbours who have lived here all their life.

We should also make the case for international aid. Of course some of it will be misspent but just because some NHS funding is misspent doesn’t mean that we should shut down the local hospital.