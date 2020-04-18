Winning in the North: Your chance to help make it happen

It was around 3am at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield when our worst fears were confirmed. Nick had lost. He was the better candidate and had served his constituency, our Party and our country with distinction. It was a crushing feeling for all of us who were there and had worked so hard over the previous weeks to re-elect our former leader as the MP for Sheffield Hallam.

Two and a half years later it was me up there on the stage at the Harrogate Convention Centre having stood as the candidate for Harrogate & Knaresborough. It remains a seat with a strong liberal tradition, not least thanks to the incredible hard work of Lord Willis who was our Lib Dem MP between 1997 and 2010. Phil Willis was the epitome of a great constituency MP, having successfully led the local Council before being elected to Parliament. He linked our proud traditions of community politics and campaigning at the national level for our liberal values.

I was up against a beatable Conservative candidate in an area that, unusually for our region, had voted to remain in the EU. On that same night in December last year, my friend Laura Gordon was the candidate facing a beatable Labour candidate in Sheffield Hallam. It was a similar story for other strong candidates in our region like Lisa Smart in Hazel Grove and Tom Morrison in Cheadle.

Why was our movement not able to win these seats despite strong local campaigns and investment of resources from across the country?

We didn’t always struggle to do this. From Withington to Westmorland and Burnley to Berwick, in 2010 we elected Lib Dem MPs all over the north of England, but now we only have Tim Farron representing our cause at Westminster.

In the decade or so leading up to the 2010 election we experienced huge success at local government level, running councils including Hull, Sheffield, Liverpool and Harrogate. Today we still have many fantastic local councillors who are making a difference representing their communities and we are still running authorities including York and South Lakes. But we should be doing so much better.

We need to convince those who share our liberal values that we are the people to lead their communities, representing them at the local and national level. That is what the Northern Liberal Network has been set up to achieve.

We want to hear your ideas about how we can make this happen.

So join us next Tuesday evening (21st April) on Zoom for our launch event when you can hear from Liberal Democrats from across the north and share your ideas and opinions. Our panel will be made up of Dick Newby (Lib Dem Leader in the Lords ), Lisa Smart (Hazel Grove), Laura Gordon (Sheffield Hallam) and Kamran Hussein (Leeds North West).

Any member of the Liberal Democrats with an interest in what happens in the north of England is welcome to join us. Sign up to be part of the launch here.

* Judith Rogerson was the Parliamentary Candidate for Harrogate & Knaresborough at the 2019 General Election and is a barrister specialising in healthcare law. She grew up in South Yorkshire and lives in North Yorkshire. She is a member of the Northern Liberal Network Committee.