Hugh Andrew

A Modest Proposal

By | Sat 18th April 2020 - 11:59 am

Swift’s famous essay (A Modest Proposal, published in 1729) is, of course, entirely satirical. Its humour merely makes it an even more devastating indictment of a capitalism deracinated from any morality.

We now live in a world where Swift’s capitalism is the norm, now economically transformed through a pandemic. Perhaps it is time for another ‘modest proposal’.

On March 11 the Chancellor delivered his budget. It envisaged 1.1% economic growth this year and allowed £30 billion towards coronavirus. At the time no one seemed to think this unreasonable. It is now just over one month on and the latest economic predictions from the OBR are for a 35% economic decline in the second quarter. Yet the information on the threat of coronavirus, the speed of its spread and the measures necessary to stop it were as known then as they are now. Although it was ‘known’ it wasn’t ‘accepted’.

I thus take all of these forecasts and predictions with a very large pinch of salt. In my own business and those of my colleagues I see far more lasting damage and the necessity of a far longer recovery. It is a dangerous delusion to assume the world will be the same again, nor should we want it to be.

So what can we economically do? The UK budget deficit is already predicted to substantially exceed that of the worst year of the 2008 recession. Our debt levels will balloon well beyond the magical 100% of GDP figure. And we will have all the further unwelcome distortions of quantitative easing, the crowding of credit markets with the governments insatiable demand for money along with all the other consequences of emergency action.

So what is to be done? The British economy in 2018 had a GDP of roughly £2.3 trillion so the scale of this crisis goes way beyond the simple use of tax and spend to both hold the line and rectify the damage. It challenges to other routes such as monetary easing.

However in 2018 the net asset value of and within Britain was thought to be some £10.4 trillion. Is it not now time for a Wealth Tax? Let us set that tax at 15% and allow suitable exemptions. Furthermore let us set it as a charge against an estate (setting very tight anti-avoidance rules). This then represents a future realistic gain for the government against which it can legitimately borrow. Furthermore it has the advantage of entailing no immediate issues for individuals (since it crystallises on death).

Then let the money and borrowing for this be set against a separate fund – let us call it the ‘Investment and Emergency fund’. There is thus no impact on day to day spend and borrowing as the fund takes the strain in crises. Allowing for exemptions this fund might then be able to access £1.5 trillion in capital – a titanic sum and a highly redistributive one as the take is a flat percentage on wealth, money to meet our current emergency, money to kick start an economic recovery by giving all those below a certain income a cash sum at the end of this crisis to restart consumer spending, and above all money to pour into a Green revolution in our country – the desperately needed rebalancing investment spend to create a sustainable society with the added advantage of making Britain a leader in green technology.

Marianne Mazzucatto’s ‘The Entrepreneurial State’ made a powerful case for the state as prime mover in much that we take for granted today – by setting and financing a strategic direction of travel for an economy.

Let us embrace ‘The Entrepreneurial State’ and turn our current crisis into a lesson and an opportunity. So let the Liberal Democrats consider  ‘A Modest Proposal’ as a path to a destination we will want to see for our times and for our future.

 

* Hugh Andrew is Managing Director of Birlinn Ltd, one of Scotland's largest publishers. He served as Convenor of the Scottish Policy Committee.

4 Comments

  • Steve Trevethan 18th Apr '20 - 1:12pm

    Thank you for an interesting and timely article!
    Reference is made to ballooning debt levels. To whom do we owe the debts?

