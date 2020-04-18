A market-driven approach to Universal Basic Income

Embed from Getty Images

By now most Liberals are convinced of the moral impetus to eradicate poverty, and many are now realizing that the easiest way to resolve this is to “give people money”. Slowly, we are detaching ourselves from the idea that people should be forced to work in exchange for their rights – and waking up to the need to meet Socialist means for providing Social Security (large, state-driven delivery models) with a Liberal alternative.

A Universal Basic Income is not a panacea, but it’s a surprisingly useful tool for delivering both Liberal outcomes and meeting our Human Rights obligations. And with a market-driven approach, we can embed it in society, free of the partisan nature of British Politics.

Step 1: Create a National Basic Income Fund. This is important – it’s tempting to break up the fund, but you’ll see later why that will create problems. Model it on the Norwegian sovereign wealth funds, or base it on the UK National Insurance Fund. I don’t mind; this sounds like something other people would enjoy arguing about. Just create it.

Step 2: Divert tax revenue into the fund. Again, I don’t mind where this revenue comes from – a Land Value Tax? Cool. Increase in Income Tax? Alright then. Don’t care, and in the medium term, it’s largely irrelevant. What matters is that we sell this as an investment in the future of our country – into jobs, into people, and even into lower taxes in future.

Step 3: Let the fund invest. We mostly need to let them get on with this – maybe some broad rules around ethical investments, but mainly the fund needs to start investing in growing the fund. This is standard stuff, boring, money-making money moving on.

Step 4: Start paying out a Universal Basic Income based on a percentage of profits of the fund, as if it were a dividend, and set this in law to be the lesser of that percentage or 60% of median income. This is gonna start out really small – maybe only beer money. But that’s entirely by design – as the fund grows, the payments will grow, and the economy will adjust gradually to this new reality. Politicians can argue over the best way to increase the size of the fund, the best taxes to use, whatever – once people start getting that payment they’re not going to want to lose it. It’s theirs – they have a right to it, like the NHS or state pension (btw we’ll probably have to deduct UBI from state pension until it subsumes it entirely.).

As the fund grows, we should reach a basic income, and along the way, we will see efficiencies. Welfare will become a much smaller department, specializing more and more on people that need additional assistance over and above the UBI. Councils will have to dedicate less of their budgets to resolving poverty-related issues in their area. Police will spend less of their time arresting poor people for petty, poverty-driven crimes.

A Universal Basic Income is the ultimate investment in Britain because it is an investment in the British people. Let’s bring the well-tested and ruthlessly effective market-driven investment knowledge and experience to the table, and direct it at finally eradicating poverty.

* James Belchamber is Chair of South West Birmingham Liberal Democrats and runs the Lib Dem Digital forum.