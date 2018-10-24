Woolly Hat Lib Dem or Not

I am what you might call an armchair Lib Dem. Rather like most football fans in this country. So far, I have not attended a local match let alone a national one. Although this year I did put the Brighton Conference in my diary, house selling, family and friends, the Boat Show and my other writing took precedence.

On a positive note, my left hand has signed many cheques, and my right hand has pressed the carriage return key on many Lib Dem pages and surveys. It also sent an email to my local Chair apologising for not being able to attend the one local meeting I had planned, due to a bad cold.

However, am I not the mass of people the recent consultancy paper is aimed at!

So why have I not managed to get out of my armchair?

Well, it’s for two key reasons. I have been busy sailing my boat to the Mediterranean and writing books and blogs, so I have not been around at the right time. However, I think my motivation has not been 100%, and I am still not sure the Lib Dems reflect my beliefs.

My schoolmate of 60 plus years says I have grown into a woolly hat liberal.

I come from a working-class background and recall my mother’s stories of begging for food during the Second World War because her father broke both ankles unloading a barge in London and lost his job. However, as a young man in the 60’s I got into business and became a Conservative; until Maggie sold off our electricity and water companies.

Struggling to find a spot to put my cross, I voted Liberal and had done so ever since; thinking if Conservatives are right wing, Labour left wing, Liberals must be middle of the road, especially after joining up with the SDP.

Naïve maybe, but I know lots of people that are searching for to true middle of the road politics: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-40498232

They want the freedom to start a business, enjoy the fruits of their labour and pass it on to their offspring. They respect people whatever their colour, culture or gender but ask to be respected too. They also recognise that compassion in bad times is also needed.

My left hand supports wages and benefits for those in need, the desire for a good health system and education for all. My right hand supports the need for a free market and entrepreneurship but with a fair play economy. However, I had to read through the manifesto to find out that the Lib Dems support the EU directive on workers participation in larger companies. I am still looking to see what they would do to stop Directors ripping off company pensions funds. I wonder how many potential supporters read the manifesto?

So, when I came across the Lib Dem Voice site and read Caron Lindsay article on Universal Basic Income (https://www.libdemvoice.org/category/ldv-members-poll), and it said “It would be a clear, distinct policy and place the Party firmly on the “Left” (which, as Charles Kennedy and Paddy Ashdown proved) is the only place it can survive.” maybe I need to look elsewhere for my centralist party that might have some chance of changing British Politics.

What do you think?

Should I join the voice and try to change the woolly hat image?

Should I resign my Lib Dem membership and accept I will never find a centralist party in the UK.