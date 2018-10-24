There are over 8,000 wards to fight in the 2019 local elections and we have the potential to make a lot of gains.

To help us make Thursday 2 May 2019 a resounding success we have set up a campaign – 2019: The ALDC year of MORE. We have four aims:

More campaigners More candidates More councillors More councils

To wake up on Friday 3 May to a great set of results, as a Party, we need to be actively campaigning now.

We have a section on our website where we’ve been listing things that campaigners should be doing throughout the autumn. These include:

Getting out there talking to voters and knocking on doors – year-round activity is the single biggest predictor of electoral success.

Most wards have now selected and are ready for May, but if you’re not there yet, there’s still a little bit of time to go. We have an Approval and Selection Toolkit to help our members.

We’ve created a Year of Campaigning guide to help you plan your campaign’s final few months.

G8 grants are available for those with 2019 elections and the deadline is 9 am on Friday 30 November. Find out more.

Electoral success is all about planning ahead. That means finishing the artwork for your November deliveries soon and the same with your Christmas ones too. ALDC members can access these templates on our website now.

We have a variety of training opportunities coming up to help up-skill budding and experienced campaigners alike, including our Motivate Training Days taking place across the country. Our Autumn Kickstart has now sold out and a waiting list has opened.

Keep an eye on our 2019 MORE Campaign page for the latest advice, resources and training news.

Happy campaigning!

Support our work by joining us or by donating to our Local Election Appeal 2019– we want to raise £30,000 to spend on squeeze mailings in 100 marginal wards.

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners