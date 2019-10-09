World mental health day is tomorrow

The World Health Organisation recognises World Mental Health Day on 10 October every year. This year’s theme set by the World Federation for Mental Health is suicide prevention.

The Mental Health Foundation are encouraging people to share the infographic above. There is much relevant information on their website, including the list below of ways to get help.

I’ll just put in a good word here for the Samaritans. As I have blogged previously, the Samaritans have helped me twice in the past. These were occasions when I just felt that things were getting on top of me. I emailed [email protected] and the replies from “Jo” were extremely helpful in reassuring me. It is very reassuring to know that if have similar feelings again, I can always email or talk to the Samaritans. They are simply a listening ear. They are not judgmental. They will not reel off a list of things you ought to do. A trained person will simply listen to you (or read your email) and sympathise.

Advice from the Mental Health Foundation:

Getting help

If you’re considering seriously harming yourself: then reach out for support now. If you have seriously harmed yourself, or you don’t feel that you can keep yourself safe right now seek immediate help by calling 999, or going straight to A&E. Call your GP and ask for an emergency appointment Call NHS 111 (England) or NHS Direct (Wales) for out-of-hours to help Contact your mental health crisis team if you have one Phone a free helpline such as:

Samaritans offer a 24-hours a day, 7 days a week support service. Call them FREE on 116 123. You can also email [email protected]

Shout Crisis Text Line: If you’re experiencing a personal crisis, are unable to cope and need support Text Shout to 85258.

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) have a helpline (5pm – midnight) and webchat to support men

Papyrus is a dedicated service for young people up to the age of 35 who are worried about how they are feeling or anyone concerned about a young person. You can call the HOPElineUK number on 0800 068 4141, you can text 07786 209697 or email [email protected] Read our page on ‘Getting help for my mental health and how to access support?’ We all have a role in suicide prevention in our schools, workplaces, families and communities. Whatever you do, please take action.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.