Would you like to help at the exciting Lib Dem HQ?

The Lib Dem HQ is almost literally protected by Lloyd George’s raincoat

I was wandering around the exhibitions at the Bournemouth conference when my eye was caught by a most glamorous display. -Lots of glitter and lovely gold-wrapped chocolate hearts. These adorned the LibDem HQ volunteering stand. The cheerful helper there explained the whole HQ volunteering thing.

There are volunteer roles for people who are interested in them. But also, it is possible to volunteer to do tasks at the HQ as and when they fit in with your other commitments and activities.

After an email exchange with [email protected] , and strengthened by the chocolate heart I was given at the Bournemouth stand, I went up to London last week and did a day’s volunteering.

I had specifically asked to do something clerical and “mind-numbing”. So the volunteer leader gave me some nice data entry to do. The people were lovely to me and it was a joy to be in the heart of the party, surrounded by all the HQ hustle and bustle.

You, too, can volunteer to help the HQ. There is a web page here which explains everything.

The HQ is right next to Parliament in London. In fact, it is almost literally protected by Lloyd George’s raincoat (above). The great man’s statue is just a few yards from the HQ. I enjoyed a sandwich in his shadow before I went in to help.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

2 Comments

  • Laurence Cox 9th Oct '19 - 2:29pm

    I am very glad to see this. The use of volunteers at HQ was a point that I made in writing to Nick Harvey shortly after he became Chief Exec. The particular value of having regular volunteers is that they are already familiar with the HQ systems and can often be switched from one task to another to deal with the surges associated with elections.

  • Mark Pack 9th Oct '19 - 2:40pm

    Yup, the recent progress HQ has made with involving volunteers is great to see – helping reduce the workload on staff, meaning HQ can do more and also giving more people a different and enjoyable way of contributing to our party.

