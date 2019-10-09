Would you like to help at the exciting Lib Dem HQ?

The Lib Dem HQ is almost literally protected by Lloyd George’s raincoat

I was wandering around the exhibitions at the Bournemouth conference when my eye was caught by a most glamorous display. -Lots of glitter and lovely gold-wrapped chocolate hearts. These adorned the LibDem HQ volunteering stand. The cheerful helper there explained the whole HQ volunteering thing.

There are volunteer roles for people who are interested in them. But also, it is possible to volunteer to do tasks at the HQ as and when they fit in with your other commitments and activities.

After an email exchange with [email protected] , and strengthened by the chocolate heart I was given at the Bournemouth stand, I went up to London last week and did a day’s volunteering.

I had specifically asked to do something clerical and “mind-numbing”. So the volunteer leader gave me some nice data entry to do. The people were lovely to me and it was a joy to be in the heart of the party, surrounded by all the HQ hustle and bustle.

You, too, can volunteer to help the HQ. There is a web page here which explains everything.

The HQ is right next to Parliament in London. In fact, it is almost literally protected by Lloyd George’s raincoat (above). The great man’s statue is just a few yards from the HQ. I enjoyed a sandwich in his shadow before I went in to help.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.