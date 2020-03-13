Yesterday’s by-elections

Huge congratulations to Ollie Patrick who held on to Parrett in South Somerset with 52% of the vote and to Manuela Perteghella who gained Welford-on-Avon with 43%!

Parrett (South Somerset) result: LDEM: 52.0% (-12.5)

CON: 21.8% (-13.7)

IND: 21.5% (+21.5)

GRN: 4.7% (+4.7) Liberal Democrat HOLD.https://t.co/OlkOrfIH3K — Britain Elects (@britainelects) March 12, 2020

Welford-on-Avon (Stratford-on-Avon) result: LDEM: 43.6% (+43.6)

CON: 29.9% (+8.7)

IND: 21.3% (+21.3)

LAB: 3.8% (-1.5)

GRN: 1.4% (-7.1) Liberal Democrat GAIN from Independent. No Ind (-65.1) as prev.https://t.co/OlkOrfIH3K — Britain Elects (@britainelects) March 12, 2020

We also stood in Park Farm North in Ashford.

Park Farm North (Ashford) result: ASHI: 60.2% (+60.2)

CON: 28.0% (-33.4)

LAB: 7.1% (-12.8)

GRN: 2.7% (+2.7)

LDEM: 2.0% (-16.7) Ashfield Independent GAIN from Conservative.https://t.co/OlkOrfIH3K — Britain Elects (@britainelects) March 12, 2020

There was also a by-election in Skye but the result hasn’t been declared yet.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.