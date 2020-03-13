Mary Reid

Yesterday’s by-elections

By | Fri 13th March 2020 - 11:58 am

Huge congratulations to Ollie Patrick who held on to Parrett in South Somerset with 52% of the vote and to Manuela Perteghella who gained Welford-on-Avon with 43%!

We also stood in Park Farm North in Ashford.

There was also a by-election in Skye but the result hasn’t been declared yet.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

