How to reduce the costs of cancellation of Spring Conference

An email has just been sent to everyone who had booked for Spring Conference.

As you will know, the Federal Board took a decision to cancel Spring Conference earlier this week. You can find its statement setting out the reasons here: https://www.libdems.org.uk/spring-conference

We appreciate that you were looking forward to conference, as were we. Under the circumstances, we would like to offer you the following options with regards to your conference registration fee:

1. Donate your fee to the Conference Fund for the Liberal Democrats. Please note that our event insurance will not cover any of our costs for conference as it is a contagious disease which is a standard exemption from event policies

2. Obtain a complimentary four day (week pass) to Autumn Conference: 26-29 September 2020 in Brighton

3. Obtain a full refund

Please let us know your wishes by 27 March. After this date, if we have not heard from you, we will presume that you wish to donate your fee to us and we thank you for your generosity.

With regards to your hotel and travel, please contact them directly to see if a refund is possible (even if it states that your booking is non refundable). If you have travel insurance, you may be able to claim using this. Please note that we have negotiated with LNER that if you booked your train travel directly with them you can obtain a refund if you contact their Customer Services team on: 03457 225 333.

We are also delighted to announce the dates for Spring Conference 2021 in York on 19-21 March 2021. You may be able to move this year’s hotel booking to next year (please contact your hotel/ booking agent directly).

We look forward to hearing from you.

Kind regards

The Conference Office