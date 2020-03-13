Act quickly – you might be able to transfer your York hotel booking to next year

No-one was more disappointed than we were that our Spring Conference was cancelled – although that it was undoubtedly the right thing to do. The reasons in full are here [https://www.libdems.org.uk/spring-conference]

The Conference Office has today sent a message out to everyone who registered setting out their options for their registration fee. The choices are:

1. Donate your fee to the Conference Fund for the Liberal Democrats. Please note that the event insurance that we had does not cover any of our costs for conference – contagious diseases are now a standard exemption from all event policies,

2. Obtain a complimentary four day (week pass) to Autumn Conference: 26-29 September 2020 in Brighton,

3. Obtain a full refund.

We have negotiated with LNER to secure refunds on train bookings for those who booked direct.

Importantly, we have also accelerated our contractual negotiations with regard to Spring 2021. That means that we can now announce that we will be in York again next March. The dates are 19th-21st March. We hope that announcing that now will allow people to transfer hotel bookings with minimal or no cost.

The Conference Office has worked incredibly hard this week and has gone over and above the call of duty. We all owe them considerable thanks.

We regret not meeting in York very much but are looking forward all the more to Brighton.

* Geoff Payne represents the English Party on the Federal Policy Committee. He is also one of the Vice-Chairs of Federal Conference Committee. He chaired the Criminal Justice Working Group.