Mary Reid

Coronavirus and elections

By | Thu 12th March 2020 - 6:57 pm

The Electoral Commission has recommended that the May local elections be postponed until the Autumn.

The Government has not yet responded but we will bring you the news when we hear.

Tomorrow ALDC will also be updating their advice to campaigners and canvassers in the light of today’s announcements from the Government. Again we will share as soon as we know.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

  • Paul Barker 12th Mar '20 - 7:42pm

    I think we can be a bit more proactive rather than waiting for others. Now that The Electoral Commission has called for a delay to The Autumn we should back that call & suspend our own canvassing.

