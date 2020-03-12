David Warren

Classic Winners

Thu 12th March 2020

It was nearly twenty years ago that a very special lady got me interested in the sport of kings by asking me to place a bet on a horse called Legal Right tipped by the Guardian columnist Marcel Berlins. It was a success and from then on I was hooked.

In the years that have followed I have improved my knowledge of the game immensely and It is around this time of year that my excitement really builds in anticipation of the start of a new flat season. The first of the four classics are run in early May and we see how the previous autumn’s two year old stars have trained on. This time around the ‘Boys in blue’ at Godolphin have a really smart prospect called Pinatubo who I am sure they are anxious to unleash. Their rivals across the sea in Ireland at Ballydoyle will have their own plans to add to their impressive haul of winners.

All that said, as with almost everything else my thoughts often turn to the politics of racing. I am afraid to say we are unlikely to find many high profile Liberals amongst the stars of the sport. Having read interviews with Frankie Dettori I can confirm that he is most definitely a Tory. Rachel Hood wife of his current employer champion trainer John Gosden applied to be Conservative candidate for West Suffolk (the Constituency that includes Newmarket) awhile back and I know from my time as a resident of Newbury that the other big racing centre Lambourn is also a true blue stronghold.

Turning to some other issues, personally I don’t bet on the jumps because of the number of falls and related fatalities, I  have concerns about the working conditions of stable and betting shop staff. There are also a lot of issues around the link with gambling and the behaviour of the betting companies. The decision by the government to restrict the stake on FOBTs may have helped to alleviate some of the problems with debt caused by excessive betting but there are still people who get themselves into trouble chasing losses in other areas including on the horses.

Between now and the next General Election I would dearly love to see our party, the Liberal Democrats, develop a comprehensive set of policies relating to the racing industry. Where do we stand on the welfare of the horses? What do we have to say about the working conditions of those employed in this sector? What is our attitude to the betting companies?

It is not only right that we do this but it would also assist our campaigners in those areas where racing predominates. I know it is a bit of a tall order but it would be great to see us having some classic winners of our own in Epsom or Newmarket in the years ahead. Does anyone want to give me odds?

NOTE: The 2020 flat racing season officially starts on the 28th March at Doncaster

* David is a member of Horsham and Crawley Liberal Democrats

