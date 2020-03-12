From progress to freedom – the need for liberation politics

Embed from Getty Images

Liberals around the world need to define our cause. In the absence of a clear vision of liberation politics, we are left in the vacuous, uninspiring ‘middle.’ Worse, liberalism is under open attack globally and without a clear message and strong network of messengers, it’s losing. Liberals must move away from nebulous phrases like ‘progressive’ and finally make the case for freedom.

The Conservatives are known as ‘the party of business’ and that holds up even as Johnson says “F*** business.” Labour are known as the party of public services, of human rights and equality – even as Labour staggers through an anti-Semitism scandal.

But what does the public associate with the Liberal Democrats? More importantly, what does liberal democracy mean to people of Britain and the world?

Without a clear vision of liberation politics, our opponents on all sides have laid waste to liberalism.

Putin has declared liberalism, “obsolete” Orbán proclaims ‘illiberal democracy’ as his goal and Trump and Bolsonaro follow suit. In Britain, it is no wonder that Brexit leaders were so easily able to promote their populism as an attack on the “liberal elite.”

As I described recently, they do this with the support of a network of thinktanks, new media, pundits and bots that have normalized and promoted their agenda – including their unchallenged attacks on liberalism.

On the left, emerging pundits like Grace Blakely openly attack liberals as having “no answer to the questions of the moment” and a growing network of new or resurgent media sites promote a “future that departs radically” from liberalism.

When searching online for advocates of liberation politics, rather than finding Lib Dem thinktanks, media sites and pundits the closest is a solitary ‘liberal Conservative thinktank.’

While a diminishing bloc of Conservatives is defining liberalism, our opponents define us: liberal democracy is the middle, the centre, or moderation. Or we have, too often, followed Labour into the ‘the trap of talking progress.’

One person’s progress is another’s disquiet. The Victorian era was full of ‘progress’ but was also famous for being the Dickensian era. Eugenics was once seen as a route to ‘progress.’ Indeed, in this digital, global, genetically manipulated age we are surrounded by more ‘progress’ than ever before but… arguably a lot of that progress led people to the destructive rebellion of Brexit.

Progress is ill defined or tainted, centrism is middling. Freedom is not.

Liberals must move to a liberation platform where our arguments are centred on the key tenets of “free to” and “free from.” Liberation politics is about ensuring all people are free from discrimination, inequality and injustice. And yet it’s also about ensuring people are free to pursue opportunities, to invest and trade and experience the world. This is not the middling, uninspiring language of moderation or centrism but the pursuit of a strong, clear principle that can appeal to both the left and the right.

Of course, some will debate and argue where there is a clash of freedoms but both sides will have to agree as a starting point that freedom is desirable – a step forward from where we are now.

Vitally, we can’t do this on our own. Politicians and party members are too easily dismissed as partisan. Liberals need our own “liberation network” of thinktanks, new media and nurtured pundits to promote and normalize the language of liberation politics. We need to build an ecosystem of liberal voices if we’re to grow the Liberal Democrats into the party of freedom.

* Dr Rob Davidson is a Lib Dem member, data scientist and digital campaigns expert. He co-founded Scientists for EU, NHS for a People's Vote and was a founding member of the People's Vote campaign. Recently he has been investigating online disinformation around the Australian bushfire crisis.