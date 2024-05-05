You wouldn’t think the Lib Dems had come second from the media coverage

It took Laura Kuenssberg 52 minutes to get round to talking about the Lib Dem success on her show this morning. And the fact that we got more councillors than the Conservatives for the first time in 28 years got the most perfunctory of mentions.

To add insult to injury, there were 3 Conservatives and 2 Labour people in the studio and nothing at all from us.

And it wasn’t from lack of effort on our part, given that Tim Farron was, rightly, complaining on Twitter:

Errrr… @BBCPolitics Why are you interviewing 2 people from the party that came 3rd and no one from the party that beat them and came 2nd? Odd.

I would certainly rather have heard from one of us rather than Suella Braverman. It’s quite astounding that the hot take she takes from this election is that Sunak hasn’t been right wing enough. We’ve had years of culture war crap instead of fixing the NHS and cleaning up our rivers and investing in our councils and the country has fairly resoundingly said that it is not loving it.

The Guardian’s Pippa Crerar was the only person really to recognise Lib Dem success on Kuenssberg and she said on Twitter:

Another big moment of locals is that Lib Dems beat Tories to second place on seats won, for first time since 1996. Their revival in South West continues (securing control of Dorset for first time) while chances of a ‘Portillo moment’ with eg Jeremy Hunt or Michael Gove grow.

I am certain that we will be using direct mail and leaflet space effectively to tell people in our key seats for the General Election that we came second, but it is a shame that the media gives more credence to the dreadful Reform, who won 4 councillors than they did to us who won more than 100 times that.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings