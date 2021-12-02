Young Liberals produce new campaign guide

Caron Lindsay

As Helen Morgan’s campaign in North Shropshire gathers momentum – see last night’s post showing that we are doing even better there than in Chesham and Amersham at the same stage) – party members are flocking to the seat.

The Young Liberals are always a big part of any by-election and have already held several action days there with more to come until polling day on 16th.

You have no idea how much I want those shoes, by the way.

The Young Liberals Campaigns Officer Fergus Ustianowski and Membership Development Officer Kieron Franks have produced an excellent campaign guide which covers all the aspects of helping at a by-election for young people. There are some issues that are relevant mainly for young people, such as safeguarding, but it is a good summary of what goes on that is useful for everyone whether you have been to a by-election before or not.

I understand that they have also produced a version for all Lib Dem campaigners but this is not yet public.

I thought the guide to Minivan was especially valuable. I absolutely love our canvassing software app. It makes life so much easier, but you definitely need a battery pack because it devours battery life. I know that some people find it a bit daunting and this guide is really useful.

The Young Liberals contribute so much to the party, not just in campaigning terms, but also in policy. It was their Policy Officer, Janey Little, who did most of the heavy lifting on the motion on violence against women and girls passed at Federal Conference and on which the motions at Scottish and Welsh Conference were heavily based.

If you have found this useful and you are not a YL member, you might like to think about making a donation to YL to help them continue their valuable work.

