Geoff Payne

Your Conference venues for next year are…..

Fri 20th July 2018

I am delighted to announce the venues for Federal Conference in 2019.

For the Spring, we will be returning to the York Barbican.   It is a venue that enjoys consistently positive member feedback, located, as it is, in a magnificent city.  The conference hotel will be the Novotel York Centre Hotel.  The dates for conference will be 16th to 17th March 2019.

Autumn Conference 2019 will be held in the Bournemouth International Centre.  As with York, it is a venue well known to us and we are really pleased to be returning to what is a great seaside location.  The conference hotel will be the Marriott Highclff.  The dates for Autumn Conference will be 14th to 17th September 2019.

For all this talk about 2019, we have not yet, of course, held Autumn Conference 2018!  We are looking forward to a successful conference in Brighton.  We have selected what we think is an interesting and varied agenda and anticipate some lively debates.  

If you have not registered already, now is the time to do so!  Just head here and click on the link to register.  Our ‘refer a friend’ promotion is also open – details are on the website.  Refer up to three friends for a discount on your own registration of up to 30%.

See you in Brighton!

* Geoff Payne represents the English Party on the Federal Policy Committee. He is also one of the Vice-Chairs of Federal Conference Committee. He chaired the Criminal Justice Working Group.

  • Terry Stacy 20th Jul '18 - 10:06am

    About time we returned to a Eastbourne, especially seeing the Lib Dem lead Council has regenerated the winter gardens and increased its capacity! And to top it off it’s a Lib Dem run Council

