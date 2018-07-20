A very strong hold in Oxfordshire

Oxford Liberal Democrats pulled off a brilliant hold last night, getting over 60% of the vote.

Oxford City Council, Headington ward results

LD @SGarden13 949

Con 124

Grn 67

Lab 419 pic.twitter.com/fAk1AIjJpX — ALDC (@ALDC) July 19, 2018

Headington (Oxford) result: LDEM: 60.9% (+1.2)

LAB: 26.9% (+3.2)

CON: 8.0% (-1.4)

GRN: 4.3% (-3.0) Liberal Democrat HOLD. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 19, 2018

Congratulations to Cllr Stefanie Garden

There was a bit of a Conservative surge in Bury but we managed to hold our own in terms of vote share as others lost out:

Besses (Bury) result: LAB: 51.1% (-7.6)

CON: 36.2% (+16.2)

EDEM: 3.7% (-7.8)

LDEM: 3.6% (-0.7)

GRN: 2.8% (-2.6)

UKIP: 2.5% (+2.5) Labour HOLD. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 19, 2018

And great to see a first time stand by Caryl Tandy in Saron ward, Carmarthenshire:

Saron (Carmarthenshire) result: PC: 65.2% (+15.7)

LAB: 20.9% (-15.0)

CON: 12.7% (-1.9)

LDEM: 1.2% (+1.2) Plaid Cymru HOLD. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 19, 2018

And in Lancashire there was no Lib Dem, sadly.

Hesketh with Becconsall (West Lancashire) result: CON: 41.2% (-18.5)

LAB: 34.9% (+4.0)

IND: 23.8% (+23.8) Conservative HOLD. No LDem (-9.3) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 19, 2018

There are still results to come from Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings