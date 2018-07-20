A very strong hold in Oxfordshire

Oxford Liberal Democrats pulled off a brilliant hold last night, getting over 60% of the vote.
Oxford City Council, Headington ward results
LD @SGarden13 949
Con 124
Grn 67
Lab 419 pic.twitter.com/fAk1AIjJpX
— ALDC (@ALDC) July 19, 2018
Headington (Oxford) result:
LDEM: 60.9% (+1.2)
LAB: 26.9% (+3.2)
CON: 8.0% (-1.4)
GRN: 4.3% (-3.0)
Liberal Democrat HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 19, 2018
Congratulations to Cllr Stefanie Garden
There was a bit of a Conservative surge in Bury but we managed to hold our own in terms of vote share as others lost out:
Besses (Bury) result:
LAB: 51.1% (-7.6)
CON: 36.2% (+16.2)
EDEM: 3.7% (-7.8)
LDEM: 3.6% (-0.7)
GRN: 2.8% (-2.6)
UKIP: 2.5% (+2.5)
Labour HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 19, 2018
And great to see a first time stand by Caryl Tandy in Saron ward, Carmarthenshire:
Saron (Carmarthenshire) result:
PC: 65.2% (+15.7)
LAB: 20.9% (-15.0)
CON: 12.7% (-1.9)
LDEM: 1.2% (+1.2)
Plaid Cymru HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 19, 2018
And in Lancashire there was no Lib Dem, sadly.
Hesketh with Becconsall (West Lancashire) result:
CON: 41.2% (-18.5)
LAB: 34.9% (+4.0)
IND: 23.8% (+23.8)
Conservative HOLD.
No LDem (-9.3) as prev.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 19, 2018
There are still results to come from Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings