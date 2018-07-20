Caron Lindsay

A very strong hold in Oxfordshire

By | Fri 20th July 2018 - 7:56 am

Oxford Liberal Democrats pulled off a brilliant hold last night, getting over 60% of the vote.

Congratulations to Cllr Stefanie Garden

There was a bit of a Conservative surge in Bury but we managed to hold our own in terms of vote share as others lost out:

And great to see a first time stand by Caryl Tandy in Saron ward, Carmarthenshire:

And in Lancashire there was no Lib Dem, sadly.

There are still results to come from Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes.

Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice

