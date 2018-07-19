Dinosaur found at Westminster

The BBC’s Nicholas Watt seems to have been trawling the bars of the Parliamentary Estate looking for dinosaurs. And he struck gold.

One former Tory minister has this take on pairing row: The mistake @JulianSmithUK made was to arrange pairing with a pregnant lady. Ladies have been having babies in this place for donkeys years. They never needed pairing before now

[@joswinson gave birth earlier this month] — Nicholas Watt (@nicholaswatt) July 19, 2018

The Tory continued: The problem with pairing with a pregnant lady is where do you draw the line. How long before the birth do you start pairing and then when do you finish? — Nicholas Watt (@nicholaswatt) July 19, 2018

And the Tory added: Presumably it continues while they are breast feeding. Why can’t they just breast feed here? There are plenty of rooms — Nicholas Watt (@nicholaswatt) July 19, 2018

Oh.My.Days.

I have a list of suspects, although that grows exponentially if we’re including Lords.

I have been saying for a while that we should paint in primary colours, that we should say what we really feel and not be too subtle.

Our Press Office stepped up to that plate tonight. Do not read on if you are easily offended.

What a fucking idiot https://t.co/mnlJDME28h — Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) July 19, 2018

There are times when this sort of language is entirely justified and this is one of them.

Back in the 90s when the Tories were embroiled in a toxic civil war on Europe, the Major Government stumbled from disaster to crisis for pretty much 5 years. They seemed to have a new scandal every half hour. It was pretty shocking then, but all that seems trivial and quite gentle compared to what’s going on now.

The Tory government has not only lost competence, it has also lost integrity and a grip of the reality of modern life. Unfortunately, these people are making decisions which will have a huge impact on all of our lives.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings