Caron Lindsay

Dinosaur found at Westminster

By | Thu 19th July 2018 - 10:48 pm

The BBC’s Nicholas Watt seems to have been trawling the bars of the Parliamentary Estate looking for dinosaurs. And he struck gold.

Oh.My.Days.

I have a list of suspects, although that grows exponentially if we’re including Lords.

I have been saying for a while that we should paint in primary colours, that we should say what we really feel and not be too subtle.

Our Press Office stepped up to that plate tonight. Do not read on if you are easily offended.

There are times when this sort of language is entirely justified and this is one of them.

Back in the 90s when the Tories were embroiled in a toxic civil war on Europe, the Major Government stumbled from disaster to crisis for pretty much 5 years. They seemed to have a new scandal every half hour. It was pretty shocking then, but all that seems trivial and quite gentle compared to what’s going on now.

The Tory government has not only lost competence, it has also lost integrity and a grip of the reality of modern life. Unfortunately, these people are making decisions which will have a huge impact on all of our lives.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJeff 20th Jul - 12:30am
    William Fowler 18th Jul '18 - 11:16am If the Tory right have taken over they will opt for the zero tariff on all goods from...
  • User Avatarexpats 19th Jul - 10:31pm
    What is disgraceful is that, on their 'flagship' 6pm news, the BBC made no mention of this appalling incident. Now it seems the Conservative party...
  • User AvatarRoland 19th Jul - 10:24pm
    Bring in electronic voting Notice to all MP's, if you are going to be absent from the Chamber, please ensure you leave your mobile phone...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 19th Jul - 8:56pm
    Let's not join in with the political frenzy of this week. I don't think we need a General Election, nor any sort of government of...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 19th Jul - 8:46pm
    Gordon, "Even worse, it seems the various pre-euro currency fields (franc, DM, Lira etc.) no longer exist (not systematically and functionally) in banking software; recreating...
  • User Avatargavin grant 19th Jul - 8:19pm
    I first met George in the Autimn of '73. I had just arrived at Reading University and as a Young Liberal from Lewisham, I joined...