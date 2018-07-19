Leadsom, Lewis and Smith in trouble over Jo Swinson pairing scandal

Remember when the Tories cheated in order to win the tight vote in Parliament, just like Vote Leave cheated to win the EU Referendum?

Tory Chairman Brandon Lewis, paired with Jo Swinson who was at home with her two week old baby, should not have voted on Tuesday night. He honoured that in the first few, but in the really crucial ones, on the European Medicines Agency (which the Government lost) and the customs union, (which the Government narrowly won), he cast his vote. Now, had he voted in the earlier divisions, Alistair Carmichael, our Chief Whip, might have noticed and created merry hell about it.

On Tuesday night, Lewis made out on Twitter that it was all an unfortunate accident, but didn’t elaborate on how it happened when pressed by Jo.

Really? So what happened then? Take me through it. — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) July 17, 2018

The “honest mistake” line was blown out of the water by Sam Coates in today’s Times (£)

Mr Smith summoned Brandon Lewis, the Tory chairman, from a meeting to parliament as a crunch vote on customs approached, witnesses claim. The chief whip is understood to have told Mr Lewis that the later votes were going to be close and he needed him to vote. This breached the pairing deal with Jo Swinson, the Liberal Democrat MP who is on maternity leave. The Times has been told of two other Tory MPs told by Mr Smith that they should vote on Tuesday despite being paired. Both sought further advice and ignored the instruction. The Tory whips’ office did not comment.

Jo said on Twitter today that this did not reflect well on those involved:

Well… This reflects pretty badly on those peddling the 'honest mistake' nonsense. To be fair, hats off to the two MPs who told their chief whip to take a running jump when he asked them to break a pairing just because the govt might lose. We still need proxy voting. https://t.co/1coRhsk9Ng — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) July 19, 2018

A party spokesperson called for the Tory Chief Whip, Julian Smith, to make a statement to Parliament to explain how this happened:

The Conservative Government’s account of Tuesday’s pairing collapse is at complete odds with The Times story today. The Conservatives have clearly broken the pairing convention and possibly misled Parliament in calling the vote ‘a mistake’. The breaking of that convention means we must break another. The Tory Chief Whip must make a statement to the House and be accountable for this mess.

I think that the party is possibly being too kind. Brandon Lewis has a privileged position as Conservative Party Chairman, with access to the Cabinet although he is not paid as a Minister. He made an agreement not to vote on Tuesday. When his Chief Whip asked him to abandon that agreement, even if it was an accident, he had the choice to tell him to get lost. He should have done that. He has no excuses and I think he should resign.

Julian Smith certainly needs to explain himself – and in the Chamber of the House of Commons. He needs to explain in the minutest of details how this happened.

Andrea Leadsom said something interesting yesterday during Alistair Carmichael’s urgent question:

It is absolutely clear that he was unaware that he was breaking a pair. It was an administrative error.

That makes no sense at all. The Tories were whipped up to their eyeballs on Tuesday. Everybody was. These votes were important. So how come Brandon Lewis didn’t vote in the earlier divisions but came in for the crunch ones?

Jo certainly knew he was her pair. She tweeted so in advance of the votes:

So if the govt is defeated on customs union (New Clause 18) and other issues, as I hope it will be, I'll have to cheer quietly… (today I'm paired with Brandon Lewis, last night I was paired with Margot James) — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) July 17, 2018

When she originally expressed her annoyance that Lewis had voted, she shared an image of a text message saying that her pair was Lewis which she had received at 15:24.

There is a massive whiff of large rodents with tails here.

By repeating a line that was so obviously not credible, Andrea Leadsom appears to have misled Parliament. The very least that should happen is that she should apologise in Parliament. She may not have worked out that what she was saying was unlikely, but it certainly doesn’t now look to have been correct.

The most important thing that needs to happen, though, is that Leadsom has got to stop making excuses and get a proxy voting scheme in place before there are any more knife edge votes. The Tories have shown themselves to be entirely untrustworthy so MPs can’t have confidence that whips will honour any commitment that they make.

Perhaps, to restore confidence in the system, pairing arrangements should be published in future so that people know what the score is.

The most worrying thing I have seen is women saying on Twitter that this sort of thing makes them worry about standing for Parliament if they are not going to be able to take maternity leave. I’d say not to worry because this will get sorted. We cannot go back to the days where the place was all shooting gallery and no creche. The voices of mothers with young children must be heard in Parliament.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings