George Dunk’s memorial service to take place this Saturday

George Dunk was a much-loved presence on the Lib Dem scene for decades. I first knew him through his wife, Sandra, who was the Party’s fantastic candidates officer. She died very suddenly in 2004. He was such a kind and funny man who always had a story to tell and he is incredibly missed. He died at the end of April.

This Saturday, his memorial service will take place at St James Church, Bermondsey, Thurland Road, SE16 4AA at 11:30 am. It’s just off Jamaica Road, and three minutes from Bermondsey tube station. There will be a gathering in a local pub afterwards.

The Southwark News had a tribute to George, who used to be a councillor in the area, when he died:

On behalf of Bermondsey and Southwark Liberal Democrats, Sir Simon Hughes, Bermondsey and Old Southwark MP from 1983 to 2015, said: “George Dunk was a passionate, dedicated, compassionate and hugely committed Liberal and Liberal Democrat, well-known and loved throughout the party, and across the Riverside ward in Bermondsey which he proudly represented for eight years. “His fourteen years of marriage to his South African wife Sandra, who shared his Liberal commitment, saw them working together for three years on the council after Sandra’s election as a Dockyard councillor in 1995. “At a personal level George was the kindest and most generous of men, and most loyal of friends. It was typical of George that in his last text message to me from his St Thomas’ hospital bed he ended with the p.s. ‘ have voted’, meaning he had sent in his postal votes for the council elections.

I’m sorry I can’t be there, but I will be thinking of George this Saturday.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings