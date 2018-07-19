Baroness Shas Sheehan writes…Lib Dems lead the opposition to Brexit

This I was chatting to a (pretty senior) press person about the forces of gravity holding Lib Dem polling figures below the double-digit mark.

Their response was that we were playing it too safe and needed to do something alarming. This was whilst waiting for the Commons’ votes on Monday night. Neither of us thought for one moment that that event might be our current leader and our former leader missing a Commons vote on a Jacob Rees-Mogg amendment designed to make the cobbled together Chequers agreement even less palatable to the EU. The Government won the vote by a whisker – just 3 votes in it.

So, the fact that 17 Labour MPs went awol and 4 (if you include Kelvin Hopkins) voted with the Government, was lost in the excitement of Vince and Tim having been let off the whip by prior arrangement at a point when it had been deemed safe to do so, and Jo had been paired.

Of course, had it been realised that Labour were going to, unexpectedly, oppose the Government (a rarity when it comes to Brexit legislation) and the vote was going to be a close one, then our arch-remainer leader and former leader would have been in the lobbies. So, the expected, comfortable, Government victory margin was reduced to three.

It’s a shame they missed this vote, but let’s not despair – we are nowhere near the end of the long Brexit road. There are opportunities aplenty coming up when Vince will be leading our Commons team trying to stop the Government taking a wrecking ball to our economy for a pipe dream.

It’s becoming clearer by the day that the only logical end to this sorry saga will be for the public to have the final say. This has been the Lib Dem position from the start.

We now know that the Brexiteers will see to it that the political route out of the Commons of anything resembling a tolerable trading environment with the EU will be destroyed – the landscape is pocked with mines. And Theresa May has shown that her priority is to ensure the survival of her tenure of no 10, even if it means siding with the extreme brexiteers.

So, we are heading, slowly but inexorably to a no-deal outcome.

We Lib Dems must hold together. Let’s remember the prize for which we have long battled – the chance to argue for the safer, more prosperous future for our countryfolk that remaining in the EU will bring.

And that will only be the start of the battle. Because thereafter we will have to make the case for restoring our membership of the EU, because before 23 June 2016 when Cameron and Osborne bet the house on an ill-thought through referendum, we had our cake – and were eating it.

* Shas Sheehan is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.